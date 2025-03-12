It is not Verona: the small city of Italy where the true castles of Romeo and Julieta are

The story of Romeo and Julietatwo lovers of two faced families, worldwide known since the theater work of William Shakespeare In 1597, and has been the subject of thousands of adaptations both in theater, literature, cinema or even musical references. The city of Verona, where the English playwright set his story, has always been linked to her, but, nevertheless, there is another small Italian town where he had the real relationship between the two lovers.

Verona in two days, beyond Romeo and Julieta

The real story of Romeo and Julieta in Montecchio Maggiore

William Shakespeare would have been based on an Italian story to create his own version of the story of Romeo and Julieta. Specifically in the The history of two noble lovers written by Luigi da Porto At the beginning of the 16th century, which portrayed love between two young people from faced families, the Montecchi and the Capuleti.

This impossible love story, however, did not happen in the city of Verona, but in the nearby town of Montecchio Maggiorewhere Porto lived and from where he wrote the story. From his home I could see two castles at the top of the hill that represented the place of the two lovers, and that are a tourist claim today for being the original place of Romeo and Juliet, which in the original novel received another name.

The original castles of Romeo and Julieta

From the history of the Royo and Julieta there are traces in Montecchio Maggiore, an Italian city in the province of Vicenza, in the Véneto region, the same as Verona. The two castles in the hill Monticulus They are that enclave tribute to the couple that Shakespeare made famous, in Via Postumia, which joins the town with the neighboring capital town.

The two strengths were bought from Venice in 1742 when they were in a state of ruin, which had just restored in the mid -twentieth century, to heal the wounds and marks that had left centuries of battles and wars in the area, while they are in front of each other.

Romeo Castle, also known as Castello Della Villastands out for its two towers from where you can see in clear days the Lagoon of Venice, and which in summer hosts shows, outdoor cinema and different cultural events. In its surroundings they take place annually celebrations that remind the two in love in the city.

A local restaurant at Julieta Castle

Right in front of the CASTELLO DE LA BELLA GUARDor also called Castello di Giulietta, where a tower of the 20 -meter height tribute predominates, and a water well in the middle of the patio. In its enclave is a restaurant that offers traditional dishes such as risotto or polenta, as well as others with modern touch, but local products.

The castle in Ávila that seems taken from the work ‘Romeo and Julieta’



The castles can be visited on the weekend, with free admission, while the restaurant is closed Monday and Tuesday. Due to being linked to the story of Romeo and Julieta, he usually welcomes weddings, banquets and different romantic and love events, as well as tourist.