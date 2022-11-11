PT President says that the “right to demonstrate does not belong to those who pay attention to the Constitution”

The PT national president, Gleisi Hoffmann, said this Friday (11.Nov.2022) that it is not up to the commanders of the Armed Forces to take a political stand. This morning, the commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force published a joint note in which they considered demonstrations against the election results to be legitimate, but condemned “excesses”.

🇧🇷In my view, it is not the role of the Armed Forces commanders to make a political assessment, take a political stand, or make an assessment of republican institutions. The right to demonstrate does not belong to those who pay attention to the Constitution”, said Gleisi in an interview with journalists.

The deputy declared that it was necessary to defend the Constitution and democracy. According to her, the note released by the commanders is a “a fact that tends to be isolated”. In the text, the commanders criticize members of the Powers of the Republic who go beyond their functions.

🇧🇷I see this as a fact of these commanders, of this government, a fact that tends to be isolated. I don’t believe that the entirety of the Armed Forces thinks that way.”, he stated.

The PT president made the statement after the 1st meeting of the political council of the president-elect’s government transition team.

She stated that the Transition Defense subgroup should liaise with Armed Forces commanders to address the governmental transition process. In addition to the political council, the transition is made up of 31 nuclei selected by Lula’s team.

The political council led by Gleisi is made up of 14 nominees from Lula’s coalition parties (Psol, Rede, PSB, PC do B, PV, Agir, Avante, Pros and Solidariedade), in addition to allied acronyms: Citizenship, PSD and MDB.

In this Friday’s meeting (Nov. 11), only the MDB representatives did not participate due to availability. The executive coordinator of the transition office, Floriano Pesaro, also participated in the meeting.

The group met for about 2 hours at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), headquarters of the transitional government, in Brasília.

Read the list of members of Lula’s political council: