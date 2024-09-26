Venezuela’s opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said this Wednesday that the former president of the Spanish Government Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero collaborated in the “regime maneuver” -in reference to the Executive of Nicolás Maduro- that allowed the exile to Madrid of Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutiathe opposition standard-bearer in the July 28 elections.

“It is not true that (Zapatero) saved Edmundohe became part of, or he operated as part of a maneuver by the regime against Venezuelans, and this is very serious,” said the leader during an interview with three local media outlets (TalCual, El Pitazo and Runrunes), broadcast on YouTube.

Opponent Edmundo González Urrutia. Photo:AFP Share

Machado stressed that he was aware of Zapatero’s mediation in this matter, since – he asserted – he had discussed it with González Urrutia, who competed in the presidential elections on July 28, in which Ripe He was declared the winner, which the majority opposition – grouped in the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – describes as fraud.

A grotesque, horrible operation, mounted by the regime, with operators inside and outside the country

The former deputy said that the departure of the anti-Chavez man from Venezuela -where the Justice had issued an arrest warrant against him- It was achieved through “a grotesque, horrible operation mounted by the regime, with operators inside and outside the country.”

“This has had a huge impact on the morale of Venezuelans and has also bewildered some international players, and that is what the regime wanted,” he continued.

However, in his opinion, Maduro Government “it backfired” after the PUD candidate denounced that he had suffered coercion from Chavismo, which Machado described as an “unprecedented” event and one that has “scandalized international actors.”

Share Former Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. Photo:EFE

Zapatero, in his first public act since the Venezuelan elections, reiterated on Tuesday in Spain that its position in the Caribbean country remains one of dialogue and achieving a peaceful solution through consensus, and that this task, in order to be useful – he stressed – “requires discretion.”

On whether he facilitated the entry of the vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, and the head of Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, into the residence of the Spanish ambassador in Caracas, where they met with Gonzalez UrrutiaThe former president simply pointed out that he promoted “the solution that there was.”