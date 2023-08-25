Home page politics

From: Judith Goetsch

Weeks after the coup in Niger, the situation in West Africa remains tense. The Ecowas states repeatedly address the putschists directly.

Niamey – The situation in West Africa is tense. After the coup in Niger at the end of July, Ecowas, the West African Economic Community, had prepared for military intervention. The new rulers in Niger don’t seem to like this at all: They authorized the armies of their neighboring countries Burkina Faso and Mali to intervene “in the event of an attack”.

On July 26, military officials in Niger President Mohamed Bazoum overthrown and seized power in the country. In response, Ecowas decided to set up a task force to restore democracy in Niger, should all diplomatic efforts fail. How France24 reported that Ecowas has intervened in crises in the past, but little is known about the stand-by group. The President of the Ecowas Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, now appealed to the authorities in Niger: “Even now it is not too late for the military to reconsider its actions and listen to reason, since the regional leaders do not want a coup be tolerated”. To “stop the spiral of coups in the region” is community determination.

Tensions between Ecowas and Niger: Burkina Faso and Mali support putschists

The support of Burkina Faso and Mali is a dangerous signal for democracy in West Africa. Both of Niger’s neighboring countries are also ruled by military leaders who seized power by force between 2020 and 2022. Shortly after the Niamey coup, they declared their solidarity with the new Nigerien rulers, especially in the face of threats from the Ecowas states to intervene militarily to restore constitutional order. The two countries had warned the Ecowas that this would amount to a “declaration of war”. Niger was also suspended by the African Union (AU) after the military took power by force.

A convoy of around 300 trucks, mostly loaded with food, arrived in Niamey from Burkina Faso on August 21, 2023. Niger was sanctioned by several neighboring West African countries after a coup d’état. © AFP

After the coup in Niger: Reactions from abroad

France24 speaks of “mixed messages” from those in power in Niger, saying they were ready for negotiations but also threatened to charge Bazoum with treason. Such statements provoke clear reactions. Algeria, which also opposes possible military intervention, on Thursday (24 August) sent Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Lounès Magramane on a mediation mission to Niamey. According to Niger Radio, he said a military intervention in Niger would have “disastrous consequences not only for Niger but for all states in the region”.

As the daily News reported, also the EU behind the sanctions against Niger: “The European Union supports all measures that ECOWAS took in response to the coup d’état and will promote them quickly and decisively,” said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Chancellor Olaf Scholz according to information from Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung Niger’s democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum assured Germany’s solidarity. Niger has a special relationship with the former colonial power France. Like the news agency AFP reports, the government of President Emmanuel Macron is said to continue to support efforts to restore democracy in Niger. However, it is up to Ecowas “to make a decision on how to restore constitutional order in Niger.” (Judith Goetsch/ AFP/epd)