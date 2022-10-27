President of the Court says that parties and candidates must accompany the placement of insertions

The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, said this Thursday (27.Oct.2022) that “it is not, never was and will not be” responsibility of the Court to distribute electoral propaganda media to television and radio stations.

The magistrate also stated that the TSE is not responsible for inspecting “radio by radio nationwide” the correct transmission of the content of the candidates.

Watch the entire session (51min25s):

“This all bona fide parties know. All bona fide candidates know.”, declared. The speech was made at the end of the Court’s session, the last one before the 2nd round of elections on Sunday (30.Oct).

On Wednesday night (Oct 26), Moraes denied a request by President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) campaign for the Court to investigate the alleged suppression of radio advertisements. According to the magistrate, the request presented was “generic” and the charge of fraud has no “any evidence”.

During the TSE session this Thursday (Oct 27), Moraes said that the spots and media maps are published on the TSE website, to facilitate the work of broadcasters. “Those who have been involved in this issue of political life for the longest time know. Before, each party took and made theirs available, and that did a lot of work”.

“If you made a pool of stations, the TSE makes it available on its website and that is the function of the TSE”, declared. “If the party does not rule, there is nothing to make available”.

The president of the Court also stressed that broadcasters have an obligation to access the material and arrange for its placement.

“Who is responsible for inspecting the insertions one by one? To parties, coalitions and candidates”, said Moraes. “Something extremely simple, which happens every 2 years without any problem”.