If we talk about hair dryers, We all dream of having a Dyson. In fact, its last launch is a professional model that takes you home home. But we also have to be aware that, no matter how much it is worth it, its price is not available to all pockets, so we look for cheaper alternatives.

When looking for If a hair dryer is goodI look for a response in social networks where a Bellissima model triumphs that the followers of the method Curly They don’t stop praising. This is the diffuser type model DIFFON Ceramic That, in addition, it is now at a very good price on Amazon.

However, although I love curls, my hair needs something else and it has been another model of the same brand that has come to facilitate my life. It is about Creativity 4 Youa proposal with accessories that help me get different types of hairstyle according to the Mood That has that day and, above all, guarantees hair care.

A off -road dryer

This dryer stands out for its four accessories included that allow you to get hairstyles. On the one hand, it includes the typical heads to smooth the hair and for curly hair. On the other hand, the head wavy allows you to achieve a wavy result, in which we can adjust the intensity to get from light waves to more defined curls.

Of course, this will depend on our skill with the dryer and round brushes. Over here, one that is not very skilled can confirm that it requires time to take the trick. For this reason, my favorite accessory is the smooth & delicate that dries my hair very delicately. Its grid design distributes the air for Get an anti -decrease effect.

So, although I still have to take skill with the rest of the tools of Stylingthe truth is that this dryer has achieved reduce the Frizz even without using any of those heads. This is due to its Ion Care Technology that uses negative and positive ions to hydrate the hair.





An ultra -granted dryer

In addition to technlogy Antifrizzafter several weeks using this dryer (and, of course, testing its heads with certain successes and several errors), the hair shines more and is more silky. So it is worth it only for its hair care benefits. But if you also have patience to learn to handle its accessories with skill, it is one of the best dryers we can find.

I also like it because It is able to dry the hair fast, Something very necessary in this busy routine that we usually have. To do this, it uses a powerful engine that, however, is very light. In fact, I was surprised by its lightness that allows you to use the dryer by taking it from the rear to get a drying with less effort.

This model has two speeds and three temperatures They can alternate easily. And, for example, it is not the same to dry the most populated strands than the areas closest to the head, where a softer temperature is more adequate.

In short, it is a tool that is worth the care of the hair it offers. If we must recognize that to make the most of the accessories you have to invest time in trying them, but, meanwhile, we got a hair free and brighter.

