The current executives of the National Electoral Institute are creating a discourse and a narrative in defense of the organization as if someone had the idea of ​​destroying democracy and going back to the times of the PRI of Carlos Salinas de Gortari or Vicente Fox Quesada, when two electoral frauds prevented the victory of Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas in 1988 and Andrés Manuel López Obrador in 2006.

The INE has used public resources to build an argument that reveals that López Obrador’s populism wants to destroy democracy, albeit a paradoxical situation in that, despite the accusations, the president and his party are complying with all the requirements of current democracy to modify the structure of the political system, but maintaining the regime of popular representation of the Legislative Power and the Judicial Power.

The Federal Electoral Commission of 1988, the Federal Electoral Institute of 1994 and the IFE of 2006 colluded, under the authoritarian command of the PRI and the complicity of the PAN, to impose the electoral victory of Salinas, Zedillo and Calderón, despite very concrete evidence of irregularities and fraud that were never corrected by the electoral authority, already in the phase of presumed autonomy of operations.

The current internal organization structure of the INE is based on the assumption of the responsibility of guaranteeing the democratic regime in its entirety, although the function of the Institute is only to respond to the organization of elections without interference or corruption from the different power groups. Throughout its existence, more than 30 years, the IFE/INE has been at the center of electoral irregularities that have benefited the PRI and the PAN and affected the opposition of Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas on three occasions and López Obrador on two , and all the fraudulent irregularities that were denounced were never investigated nor did they lead to the great decision that would have marked the principle of absolute autonomy of the institute: the annulment of elections or the withdrawal of registration from the PRI or the PAN due to electoral irregularities.

The INE has never been autonomous and to prove it there is evidence of how the electoral councilors were appointed by quotas of power, based on the majority dominance of the PRI and the PAN in the Chamber of Deputies and practically all the councilors have been the product of quotas. of power –I’ll give you if you give me– of those two dominant parties; In this context, the INE has never been a citizen, autonomous, or democratic.

In addition to organizing elections, the management of Lorenzo Córdova Vianello as president counselor has focused on setting up a political-ideological struggle outside the territory of the INE, trying to characterize the government of President López Obrador as populist and to construct a discourse to denounce that the presidential objective is the of destroying democracy to install a populist dictatorial regime.

Inside the INE, a power structure has been created that has complete control of the institute and does not want to lose it with the next change of president and executive secretary: Ciro Murayama Rendón as Córdova’s faithful squire and executive secretary Edmundo Jacobo Molinacomoel manager of the internal power of Córdova as a representative of the interests of this small cacique bureaucratic caste until 2026, in such a way that Córdova manages the 2024 presidential elections against López Obrador.

The INE was born as an appendix of the Interior in 1990, became autonomous without being so in 1996, went from IFE to INE to disguise the PRI-PAN agreements with Peña Nieto so as not to lose control of the elections and prevent Cardenismo and López Obrador from being able to advance within the Institute, and no one shouted to the heavens that they wanted to destroy the electoral body, although deep down, all the reforms led to the construction of a political power of an anti-populist ideological current-cordovism–that does not want to go beyond traditional and caste representative democracy and that refuses even to discuss the values ​​of direct or deliberative or consultative democracy.

In this context, the real debate of the electoral reform is to know if the political power of the INE is going to be left to the Salinas-Woldenberg-Peña Nieto-Córdova-Jacobo group so that it continues to maintain bureaucratic control within the Institute, without modifying the model of electoral advisers appointed by the parties who would later be supervised by the electoral body itself in an act of interest peddling.

