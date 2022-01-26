The cycling summons thousands of fans and athletes each year to witness their exploits in, for example, the Tour de France, the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España.

However, it could be considered a high risk discipline when cyclists go at high speed and lose control of their ‘iron horses’. That has happened to several, who in the midst of complex surgeries and recovery processes have managed to overcome obstacles.

Egan Bernal

The winner of the Tour de France (2019) and the Italy spin (2021) crashed on the Tunja-Bogotá road on January 24 when he was training for his cycling season.

The information about the event indicates that Egan, 25, was going at high speed on his bicycle, but he came face to face with an inter-municipal bus from the Alianza company, which stopped on the road to drop off a passenger.

(You can read: Egan Bernal has movement in all four extremities).

“The driver of the bicycle-type vehicle, who was traveling in the same direction and in the same lane, did not observe the maneuver made by the bus-type vehicle colliding from the back of it”, reported the Police.

The cyclist from Ineos He was doing a time trial with other of his teammates such as Brandon Rivera, Andrey Amador, Richard Carapaz, Omar Fraile and Daniel Martinez.

He was transferred to the Savannah Clinic and the medical staff found a fracture of the femur, the right patella and the cervical spine. Therefore, he entered the operating room for several interventions in order to also stop chest bleeding.

(Be sure to read: Egan Bernal: Froome, Contador, Nairo, Valverde, the greats stand in solidarity).

He is expected to be released from the intensive care unit (ICU) and able to begin his recovery. In fact, Francisco Camacho, an orthopedic surgeon, told this newspaper that his inability It could be between three and six months.

Egan Bernal, Colombian cyclist in the Tour of Spain.

It should be remembered that Bernal has suffered more injuries in his career. He has broken his collarbone three times, in 2015, 2018 and 2019.

Esteban Chavez

A year away from cycling was the result of an accident suffered by the Bogota native on February 16, 2013 at the Laigueglia Trophy from Italy.

I got over it with the help of my family, of being hand in hand with God

“I woke up two days later in the hospital. They tell me about the accident that it was at kilometer 130, that it was on a curve to the left, but I don’t remember those moments and the days that followed.”, He revealed to EL TIEMPO, years ago.

The clavicle was injured, in addition to the ear and the arm – which it was feared would lose mobility. He underwent two surgeries and spent several months in therapy in Bogotá.

“I got over it with the help of my family, of being hand in hand with God. Doctors Sandoval and Gustavo Castro helped me a lot, because they always kept alive the illusion that I wasn’t going to lose myself for cycling”, said ‘Chavito’.

(Keep reading: Simon Pellaud: the Swiss cyclist who came for a ride and stayed in Colombia).

Esteban Chaves had an accident at the Laigueglia Trophy.

That’s how it went. The Australian team Orica hired him and he was able to resume his passion.

At 32 years old, Esteban Chavez accumulates several sporting achievements: champion of the Giro de Lombardía, second place in the Giro d’Italia and third place in the Vuelta a España. Currently running with EF Education Nippo.

Mauricio Soler

Mauricio Soler suffered an accident in 2011. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

An accident changed the life of the boyacense cyclist when he was running the Tour of Switzerland on June 16, 2011.

He occupied the second place in the general classification, but he found a gap in the road that he could not avoid, according to what EL TIEMPO recorded. His bike was lifted and he slammed into a mesh.

(Also: Tom Dumoulin trains on Colombian roads).

Lying on the floor in his team uniform Movistar and receiving help from the paramedics, that is the image that many remember of Soler. He had to be airlifted to a hospital in Switzerland to treat a head injury and multiple fractures.

3 years ago today a serious accident took Mauricio Soler away from the roads today he continues to fight for his recovery pic.twitter.com/1KS8Yvt08H – Rigoberto Urán ЯU (@UranRigoberto) June 17, 2014

“I thank him every day for staying alive, for being here with my family”, he told this newspaper a few years ago.

I am an ordinary person who makes laps in the day

From the hand of doctors, neurologists and physiotherapists who treated him in Europe and Colombia managed to recover. The aftermath of the accident is evident in his slow walk, loss of some memories and difficulty speaking.

“I am a common person who does laps in the day; not so many, but I do them, what happens is that I don’t give up like before, because the mobility of the body is not the same as it was before the accident, I walk very slowly”, he commented.

(You may be interested: This is how cycling injuries can be prevented).

Due to his condition, he was unable to return to competition. So he has dedicated his life, now 39 years old, to spending time with his family and residing in Ramiriquí, Boyaca, where he has a statue that pays homage to him.

Ramiriquí-Statue by Mauricio Soler. Contador said it was the fastest he saw on the mountain. In 2011 it crashed at 80km/h. 22 days in a coma and 29 broken bones. He had such severe nerve damage that he has to watch videos to remember what he gained. He recently got back on the bike :’) pic.twitter.com/fqkC4lLUek – Luis Daza (@LuisnDaza) July 5, 2018

Also, along with other cyclists, he has a training school for children and young people who dream of riding their iron horses.

Rigoberto Uran

The paisa suffered a spectacular fall in the Vuelta a España in 2019 when he got entangled with some of his teammates.

I even thought about retiring, I thought about it many times in the clinic

He had to withdraw from the competition when he was in sixth place in the general classification, 59 seconds behind the leader, Miguel Angel Lopez.

The medical report showed a fracture of the ribs, of the left clavicle and a blow to the lung. To deal with it, he entered surgery and spent a month in a Spanish clinic.

“Mentally, after the accident I was very beaten by many things, I even thought about retiring, I thought about it many times in the clinic. Now when I’m back on the bike, I hope to be back to how I was before”, assured Urán in a past interview with EL TIEMPO.

(We recommend: Rigoberto Urán hires the fan who kept up with him on the road).

The recovery process was difficult due to the discomfort of his ribs that prevented him from resuming the cycling quickly, as he longed for so much.

“I have to start training to see how the lung is, because at the moment I breathe well and I continue doing the therapies. To start, I think that this week I can start training,” he told this newspaper at the end of 2019.

The runner-up in the Tour de France (2017) and the Giro d’Italia (2013, 2014) successfully resumed his sporting work. In 2020, he entered the ‘top’ 10 of the best cyclists in the Tour de France.

Since 2022 he has been part of the American team EF Education-EasyPost.

Chris Froome

Chris Froome fractured his femur in 2019. Photo: Press Israel Start Up Nation

The Briton fell when he was reconnoitring the fourth stage of the Criterium Dauphiné on June 12, 2019.

According to the report known by the ‘EFE’ agency, the cyclist was careless when he was going about 60 kilometers per hour, because he took one of his arms off the handlebars to try to blow his nose, but ended up crashing into a wall.

(Also: The Tour de France and its 118-year history).

Chris Froome, his accident and transfer to the hospital.

I’m ready for whatever comes

The femur of his right leg, his elbow and some of his ribs were fractured, for which he had to be immediately admitted to a hospital. The impasse led him to miss the Tour de France and a number of other sporting events during that year.

In 2020, Froome shared some of the unpublished images of his recovery process on his social networks. He was seen attached to various cables while his legs were immobilized. He also appeared in a wheelchair and showed the therapy sessions he attended.

“The biggest challenge of my career. I’m ready for whatever comes,” he wrote in the Instagram post.

The four-time Tour de France champion is now 36 years old and part of the team Israel Start-Up Nation.

Mikel Landa

The 32-year-old Spaniard fell in the last kilometers of the fifth stage of the Italy spin of 2021 while riding in the middle of the peloton. He lost control of the bicycle on which he was running at more than 60 kilometers per hour and had to be transferred by ambulance.

(You can read: The most important thing in world cycling in 2021).

“More than the collarbone, what worries me is the pain generated by five broken ribs”, he expressed Pascual Montparler, the cyclist’s technician, in a chat with the newspaper ‘As’.

Thank you all for your shows of affection

The rest of the competition was lost and in exchange he had to stay at home receiving therapy.

“Thank you all for your shows of affection, I assure you that I will try to return so much affection,” he wrote in an Instagram post after the accident that prevented him from attending the Tokyo Olympics of 2021.

In June of that year he began his return to the sport with the Bahrain team.

It is worth mentioning that his achievements include reaching third place in the Giro d’Italia (2015) and entering the ‘top’ 10 of the Tour de France between 2016 and 2020.

Fabio Jacobsen

Fabio Jakobsen is 25 years old.

It was a real fear of dying

The Dutchman crashed into the packing fences at the end of the first stage of the Tour of Poland during August 2020.

“My teammate Florian threw the bike into a fence and ran to help me. He saw me lying on the road, surrounded by broken down barriers. There was blood everywhere. The passers-by did nothing, they were too shocked to see me”, Jakobsen told the newspaper ‘AD’.

(Keep reading: bittersweet Olympics, Egan and scandal in the B, sports events of the year).

The violent crash left him in a coma for two days while doctors saved his life. In addition, he was in the operating room for the first time for five hours. Later, he entered the operating room five other times due to the seriousness of his injuries.

“It was a real fear of dying. Made me panic, fighting to survive, fighting to breathe”, revealed the young man, 25 years old.

Although he thought about giving up cycling, he resumed it in November 2020 and has won victories, as he won three stages of the Vuelta a España (2021) with the team QuickStep.

He showed that the accident was not the end of his career.

More news

– Echenique and the Colombians who opened the doors in world sport.

– From touching glory in the Premier to surviving in poverty and excess.

– The motorcyclist who accumulated more fractures than bones in the body.

– Andrés Restrepo and other great actors who died from covid-19.

– ‘Tino’ Asprilla responds to Yaser Asprilla’s statements.

Trends WEATHER