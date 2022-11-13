It’s not the Arena: guests and previews of today’s episode, November 13, 2022

Tonight, Sunday 13 November 2022, a new episode of Non è l’Arena, the broadcast conducted by Massimo Giletti, will be broadcast on La7. What are the previews and the guests of today’s episode? Below is all the information in detail.

Advances

In the foreground, a long in-depth study on the most current issues: do the tensions between Italy and France on migrants risk penalizing our country in other sectors, such as the economic one? We will talk about it with Alessandro Sallusti, Gad Lerner, Gianluigi Paragone and Sandra Amurri. Among the themes of the episode there is also a focus on citizenship income. Is reshaping the subsidy to finance quota 102 the right move? Ettore Licheri and Alberto Bagnai, among others, will be in the studio for the debate.

Streaming and tv

We have seen the previews of today’s episode of Non è l’Arena, but where to see it live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on La7 this evening, Sunday 13 November 2022, at 9.15 pm. It will also be possible to follow him in live streaming through the official website of the TV channel, La7.