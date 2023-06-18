The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Florence calls Urbano Cairo on Giletti’s Non è l’Arena

The Florence prosecutor’s office summoned Urbano Cairo to make statements as a person informed of the facts. Il Fatto Quotidiano writes it today, which explains how “the deputy prosecutors Luca Turco and Luca Tescaroli, who are investigating the so-called ‘external principals’ of the 1993 massacres, want to see more clearly the reasons for the abrupt closure of Non è l’arena by Massimo Giletti”.

Marco Lillo recounts that on 23 March he had been contacted by Giletti, who had read the “articles of the Fatto dedicated to the investigation into the massacres and Berlusconi and Dell’Utri and wanted to mount one or more episodes with our help and our presence in Giletti’s idea (perhaps a little crazy ex post) was to stage the conversations and news contained in the information provided by the Dia which we then continued to publish. his publisher, Cairo, had been a collaborator of Berlusconi and was still a friend of the Cavaliere, who was already ill, Giletti had replied that there would be no problems”.

But a day later comes the removal.

