Pedri’s soccer importance in Barcelona grows every day. At just 18 years old, he has become a capital player for the present and the future of Barça. His connection to Messi indicates this, but many other players also feel this way. Pedri’s ascendancy in the dressing room is no small matter.

The celebration pineapple of Barcelona against Sevilla after the final whistle brought very special moments for all the Catalans. When Pedri approaches the rest of the players, Busquets welcomes him with a shout as spontaneous as it is symbolic of what the young footballer means in the structure of Koeman’s team.

Key in the comeback

Pedri was once again a decisive player for Barcelona’s cup success. He was by far the best player in the first half and his technical action on Dembélé’s goal distinguished a wonderful performance in which he handed out passes and left targeted controls within the reach of very few footballers. Pedri has fallen on his feet at Barcelona.