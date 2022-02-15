One of the most anticipated of February

This month has brought us very good surprises in the world of video games. titles like dying Light 2, Sifu Y Horizon Forbidden West They already put this one as one of the best for this medium in 2022. In addition, we still have a surprise with Elden Ringone of the most anticipated games of the year, which will be released next February 25.

Since the premiere of Elden Ring is getting closer, surely many have wondered if their pc will be able to run it. Fortunately for them, FromSoftware, the study behind this long-awaited title, has already revealed its specifications. Here we share them for you to evaluate and maybe you will get some components.

This will need your PC to run Elden Ring

A few days ago the specifications of Elden Ring for pc they were filtered. Perhaps that is why FromSoftware decided to release them officially. Through a post on the social networks of the game shared the minimum and recommended requirements to enjoy this new adventure.

The minimum you need to run Elden Ring on your PC is a processor IIntel Core i5 8400 or a AMD Ryzen 3300x, as well as 12GB of RAM. Also you will need a Nvidia GeForce 1060 3GB or one AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB. To finish you must have DirectX 12 and a free space for storage of 60 GB

As for the recommended requirements, they remain the same with respect to storage and DirectX. However, you will need a processor Intel Core i7 8700K or a AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and a memory with 16GB of RAM. In the graphic section they recommend a card Nvidia GeForce 1070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB.

The truth is that seeing these specifications it seems that Elden Ring will not be so demanding with the pc. In this way many will have the opportunity to enjoy the most recent creation of Hidetaka Miyazaki. From what we have played it seems to us that a title awaits us that mixes the best of Dark souls with an interesting open world. do you think you pc can you bear it?

