In the most recent edition of “The Big Chef: Celebrities”Milett Figueroa, Miguel Vergara, Andres Vilchez and Karina Calmet they sweated the fat drop to present the best stews designated by the jury of the program. And while the level of competition has risen, some of the contestants continue to have flaws that they shouldn’t at this point. In this sense, those who were saved from sentence were Karina Calmet and Miguel Vergarawho managed to convince Giacomo Bocchio, Nelly Rossinelli and Javier Masías with their stews.

Milett Figueroa could not believe that he was going to sentence again, since she has been the participant who has had the “sentenced” band on her arm the most times. But the surprise was when they called Andres Vilchez to be the one who competes with the model and actress so as not to leave the cooking contest, since he has managed to establish himself as one of the best.

#saved #Milett #Figueroa #passes #sentence #Andrés #Vílchez #Great #Chef #Celebrities