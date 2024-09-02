Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/09/2024 – 10:06

The candidate for re-election to the Mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), defended himself this Monday, the 2nd, against criticism about the literacy figures of children in the capital of São Paulo. According to him, the data from the Ministry of Education underwent a change in methodology, which would not allow comparison with previous years.

“The MEC itself states that the data published this year cannot be used as a comparison with previous years, because they changed the methodology. It is not reasonable for us to say that literacy rates have worsened in São Paulo,” he said.

According to the Ideb (Education Development Index), the main indicator of the quality of basic education in Brazil, São Paulo saw a slight worsening in 2023 compared to that recorded in 2021. While the target was 6.2, the São Paulo municipal network was evaluated at 5.6 (compared to 5.7 recorded in 2021, the year of the death of then mayor Bruno Covas).

Nunes highlighted the 44% increase given to the minimum wage for teachers in the municipal education system. “We need to value our professionals. The increase was 44%. During this period, inflation was around 20%. The minimum wage increase was 18%. I gave a 44% increase to the minimum wage for teachers. More than 70% of teachers earn more than R$7,000. They deserve to earn more, but it is undeniable that we have made progress,” he said.

Nunes is the interviewee this Monday in the series of interviews promoted by Eldorado Radio with the candidates for Mayor of São Paulo.