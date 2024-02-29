Senator disagrees with opposition movement to limit precautionary measures, but asks for “criteria”

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said on Wednesday (28.Feb.2024) that “is not reasonable” prohibit search and seizure operations against deputies and senators in Congress facilities.

“It is unreasonable to think about prohibiting precautionary measures against any type of follow-up or any type of public authority. This is a means of investigation given the right of those investigating to collect evidence”, Pacheco told journalists.

The president of the Senate considered that it is necessary to have “criteria” to put precautionary measures into practice, but highlighted: “I find a proposal that eliminates this possibility very difficult to advance, especially due to some constitutionality flaw.”.

Uncomfortable with the actions of the PF (Federal Police) within the premises of Congress, the opposition moved forward with the drafting of a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that requires the approval of the Board of Directors of the Chamber and the Senate to comply with judicial measures against Congressmen. The initiative comes from the deputy Rodrigo Valadares (União Brasil-SE). Here's the complete of the text (PDF – 456 kB).

