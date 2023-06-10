In “Invincible Love”, Ramses is the main antagonist and is characterized by his cruelty. This could be seen in the deaths of Romeo, Calixto and Columba. The fans praised his performance, stating that he has exceeded her expectations regarding the character and the novel. However, despite all his wickedness, they have chosen another character as the true villain of the novel, which is the most hated by the fans. If you want to know who it is, check this note.

Who is the true villain of “Invincible Love”, according to the followers?

Among the various antagonists of the novel, there is a character that is not on the list, but the audience considers him the true villain, since they do not like him every time he appears. It is Doña Clara, David’s mother. According to the comments, she is the least loved character in “Invincible Love”, completely different from Ramses, who has recently won the affection of the public.

“I just see her and she gives me something,” was one of the comments regarding Doña Clara. Everyone compared her to the nasty neighbor in real life and that could be one of the reasons why they annoy her so much. Some more radicals pointed out that “telepathically, they ask Jeremías to throw it away again.” Therefore, there is no doubt that she is considered the true villain of the novel.

When is the end of the novel “Invincible Love”?

The end of the novel “Invincible Love” will be released on Friday, June 9. Since its launch on February 20, it has always captivated the Mexican and foreign public. The production, starring Angelique Boyer, will reach its long-awaited conclusion.

