It is for us, as an Automotive company, a true honor to participate in this Forum with the presence of the Mayor of the city where our headquarters are located and where we are proud to work.

These days are not easy for the Automotive sector, with a market in clear decline due to the effect of the pandemic, and a demonization of combustion engines that is very far from the reality of modern technologies used in terms of emissions CO2 is concerned.

However, we are 100% convinced that it is urgent to start the transition towards sustainable mobility within large cities now and we are the first to recognize that we have to make an effort as manufacturers to bring electric and hybridization technologies closer to the public. on foot.

Proof of this is that at Jaguar we already offer a fully electric model and at Land Rover we offer our customers hybrid models with high-voltage batteries that allow us to combine the best of both solutions, both for users and for environmental protection.

Furthermore, by 2025 all Jaguar models will be fully electric and by the end of this decade all Land Rover models will be available in both fully electric and hybrid versions, and this commitment marks the beginning of the company’s strategy towards carbon neutrality of its entire supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

We also understand and support the existence of emission-restricted traffic zones, which will benefit the well-being of citizens and will promote the development of less polluting technologies, if supported by other actions to reduce emissions in other sectors, because not only the Cars are the cause of pollution episodes.

However, it is important to know that it is a very expensive process for automakers to make the transition from the combustion engine to the electric, and we cannot be required to do it in a rush, overnight, and without ostensible aids. In addition, this transition must also be supported with an infrastructure and a recharging network that allows users to use and enjoy these solutions with the same ease with which we now do with fossil fuels. Without a holistic vision and a joint action of all the actors involved in this change, manufacturers exclusively cannot guarantee this transition in a simple and accessible way for citizens.

We are not a high-volume brand and, therefore, we do not have great material resources, but we are a brand that is highly committed to society in general and to our city in particular.

Examples of our commitment to the Madrid Society are our collaboration agreements with the Red Cross, through the transfer of vehicles for various actions that result in the well-being of the people of Madrid. Among them, highlight the transfer of some units at the beginning of the pandemic and during confinement to provide logistical support in their relief tasks. And, subsequently, and thanks to the fact that our vehicles are known for reaching anywhere in any circumstance, we were delighted to attend to the request of the City Council Emergency Center during the cold and snow storm Filomena in January for the transfer of a Land Rover fleet. And, although we would have liked to have done it from day one, it was not possible because we too had to get the cars out of tons of snow.

And among these actions to which I refer, I also want to highlight the initiative that we have carried out for more than five years in collaboration also with the Red Cross, such as the teaching of mechanics courses for families with all their members in I stop to help them find a job, the latter initiative for which we received the Red Cross Gold medal in recognition of our commitment.

In short, Mr. Mayor, may you have this modest mark for any initiative that your team wants to develop in any of these areas.

Thank you

