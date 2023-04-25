













It is not only Live Action, PlayStation will also launch animations | EarthGamer

That was on the most recent edition of the Official PlayStation Podcast. He did not specify which exactly would have animated adaptations but rumors have been circulating about it for a long time. So some could be true.

The comments surfaced during the first half of Episode 454 of the show. There Qizilbash commented that there are currently 10 projects that Sony is working on and they are in various stages.

We recommend: PlayStation would have its showcase in May or before the Summer Game Fest.

In addition, he also highlighted that these productions comprise different media. This executive noted that it was all very exciting, and when talking about where they are going, he pointed out ‘cinema and television, a bit of animation too’.

Fountain: Sony.

This statement is around 14:40 minutes into the podcast. Now which 10 PlayStation projects is Asad Qizilbash referring to and among which will be animations?

Based on previous announcements, the first one is the live-action movie of Grand Touringwhich will be released in August of this year.

There are also movies days gone, Gravity Rush and Ghost of Tsushima on the way. Twisted Metal will have its television series just like other franchises.

Among them are the god of war from Amazon Prime Video and Horizon Zero Dawn from Netflix; Likewise, there is the second season of The Last of Us from HBO.

Those are eight productions that include programs for television and cinema. Of the aforementioned it seems that only Gravity Rush could be ideal for animation.

But the same applies to other Sony intellectual properties, such as Jax & Daxter, Ratchet & Clank And till astrobot.

Fountain: Sony Pictures.

Some people think that maybe PlayStation Productions will give it some thought before approving another project with Ratchet & Clank. Especially since the animated movie that came out in 2016 was a critical and box office flop.

In the first case it has an average of 21% on Rotten Tomatoes, and in the second it cost $20 million to make it. When it finished running in theaters, it grossed only $14.4 million, which was disappointing.

In addition to PlayStation Productions we have more film information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.