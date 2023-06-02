Last Monday the arrival of the coach was reported Fernando Ortiz with the Rayados de Monterrey team. After being left out of the América team in the semifinal, ‘Tano’ said goodbye at a press conference.
Now, the Argentine technical director would go after another cream-blue player with whom he had a good relationship and who convinced him on the pitch.
In addition to Diego Valdés, now the name of Richard SanchezParaguayan soccer player who rotates in the orbit of the northern squad.
However, the negotiations would not be easy, since both the Chilean and the Guaraní are two key elements of the American team and indisputable headlines.
America would not let them leave unless a proposal from the Old Continent arrived, however, a juicy millionaire amount could make them change their minds and listen to offers for the two elements sought by the ‘Tano’.
Another of the impediments for his departure to take place is the issue of his contract. Richard Sánchez ends the same with América on June 30, 2024, while Diego Valdés’ letter ends on December 31, 2024.
Regarding its costs in the leg market, according to the portal transfer marktBoth have a value of around 6 million dollars.
This is how a complicated task is presented to Fernando Ortíz, who could be left with the desire to sign two elements that paid off in America.
#Diego #Valdés #player #America #Tano #Ortíz #Rayados
Leave a Reply