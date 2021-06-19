Shin Megami Tensei V was one of the most celebrated announcements of the Nintendo direct during the E3 2021. This continues one of the most popular Japanese franchises today. However, the trailer we saw generated a debate among the fandom about the gender of its protagonist.

It is no surprise that the designs of Shin Megami Tensei V be androgynous, since the beginning of the franchise there have been some like that. However, this caught western fandom by surprise to speculate on the gender of its protagonist. They didn’t know if she was male, female, or from the non-binary gender spectrum, but… it’s obvious, right?

The design of the protagonist of SMTV

The character design of Shin Megami Tensei V continue with the work seen in SMT3: Nocturne Y SMT4. In the trailer, we see a strange being named Aogami combines with the main character turning him into a Nahobino, granting him the power to fight, recruit demons, and learn spells. This new being is reminiscent of the half-demon protagonist of Nocturnal.

Also, it reminds us of the type style Power ranger seen in SMT4, that’s because it was made by the same artist as in that installment, Masayuki doi. Although for Shin Megami Tensei 5 opted for a more androgynous style, which has made the fandom question whether he is a non-binary person, male or female.

Is the protagonist of Shin Megami Tensei V male or female?

In the official website from Shin Megami Tensei V, they refer to their protagonist with male pronouns and in the trailer, we see him wearing a Japanese school uniform for men. So, your gender would be male. But, we cannot assume it until we have the game in our hands.

It would be interesting to see the series explore other aspects of its identity, although we will not know until next November 11. However, this didn’t stop the community from speculating about her gender:

There were those who quickly assumed that she was a woman because of her physique and her design as Nahobino, without any other information. Which is not always a turning point in defining a character’s gender.

In the case of Shin Megami Tensei V As in other installments of the saga, the androgynous design is common. This was pointed out by another part of the fan community:

There were those who quickly jumped directly into the memes, while part of the fandom doubted whether or not they liked the protagonist of Shin Megami Tensei V to search fanart NSFW.

As we mentioned, according to the official page of the video game, its gender is male although it is necessary to have the game to have conclusions about it. At least this situation brought us some good laughs.

If you like anime, video games and more, we also recommend reading:



