Alexandre Silveira states that water reservoirs have the best rate in 10 years; Bolsonaro ended the measure in 2019

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, said this Wednesday (September 27, 2023) that he sees no need, so far, for the government to resume summer time. In a conversation with journalists, Silveira stated that the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants are at their highest level in 10 years, therefore, it would not be necessary to adopt the measure to curb energy consumption.

“Summer time will only happen if there are signs and evidence of a need for security of supply in the Brazilian electricity sector. For now there is no sign in this regard, we are considering our reservoirs at the best moment in the last 10 years”said the minister.

Silveira stated that the North region, especially the State of Amazonas, is facing a period of drought, but that this does not strongly affect the national electricity sector. According to data from the ONS (National Electric System Operator), the reservoirs of the country’s main subsystems operate above 70% of capacity. Some are close to 90%.

DST

The main objective of summer time was to curb energy consumption, especially at night, which is the time of greatest demand. The mechanism was extinguished in 2019, under the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

With the election of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), there was an expectation that summer time would return. Soon after being elected for the 3rd term, Lula carried out a poll on social media.

A Abrasel (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants) sent a letter to President Lula on Friday (September 22) to ask for the return of summer time. According to the association, the measure could increase the revenue of bars and restaurants by 10% to 15% because people tend to spend more time outside their homes to enjoy daylight.