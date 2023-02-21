A few months ago, subscriptions to PS Plus with different levels of payment, one that is kept to acquire the titles of each month, another that adds games of ps4 and the one that mattered the most, the one that allows you to play titles of PSP and PS1. However, not everyone was convinced to pay just to try these classics.

However, this option could have been set aside a few hours ago, since PlayStation updated its store and users have noticed that the new additions of retro games allow their individual purchase. This means that users will be able to purchase them in the store and play them for as long as they want without having to PS Plus.

Here are the games with their prices in dollars:

– Wild Arms 2 – $9.99 USD

– Harvest Moon: Back to Nature – $5.99 USD

– The Legend of Dragoon – $9.99 USD

It is worth mentioning that other classic installments have not yet been added to the purchase catalog, but this would be the first step so that users can buy what is added each month to PS Plus. Thus, the long-awaited deliveries such as Final Fantasy tactics could be launched, even the first Person that came in the story.

Via: playstation lifestyle

Editor’s note: It is undoubtedly something that will excite more than one, personally I would like to see games like Mega Man Legends, as well as its spin off called The Misadventures of Tron Bone. We’ll see if they add it or if Capcom wants to relaunch them in another medium.