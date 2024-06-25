The virtual President-elect of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardodenied this Monday that the fact that the National Guard, a body created with a civilian profile, is going to come under the control of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) is “militarization.”

In a press conference, he maintained that the transfer of control of the National Guard to the Army does not imply the “militarization” of the country and recalled that the Presidency of the Republic It is the entity that defines the security strategy.

“All those who say this is militarization, it is not militarization. Militarization would be if the one who dictated the entire security policy were an institution only of the Armyand it is not like that,” said the winner of the June 2 presidential elections.

“The security policy is defined by the government of the Republic, with the President of the Republic, the secretary of Citizen Security. Her job is to coordinate this public security policy and collaborate with the National Guard, the Defense, the Navy and the Attorney General’s Office.

Sheinbaum emphasized that his administration, like that of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, seeks to build peace instead of waging war.

“We build peace, we do not make war. This is the big difference. (Felipe) Calderón decided to wage war in our country with enormous irresponsibility,” criticized the former head of Government of Mexico City.

The future President of Mexico outlined her roadmap on security, based on four axes: attention to causes and support for young people; consolidation and improvement of the National Guard; increased intelligence and research; and close coordination with all relevant institutions.

These statements come shortly after López Obrador defended the reform that will transfer control of the National Guard to the Sedena.

The president argued that if the National Guard remained under the Ministry of the Interior (Segob) or the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), as is currently the case, “it will go to waste,” as happened with the Federal Police.

The future president agreed with López Obrador when describing the National Guard as “a new institution of transformation.” She added that said institution must be consolidated in several areas, such as highway surveillance and the role of “first responders.”