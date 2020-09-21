The party congresses are over, the candidates are touring the country, the donations are flowing. But the most important event of the American presidential campaign is yet to come – the first TV debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Now it is additionally fueled by the bitter dispute over the appointment of a new judge at the constitutional court after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It is the evening of the direct comparison, face to face, no evasion is possible, the nation is watching, all major television companies broadcast the duel live in prime time.

On Tuesday of next week, September 29th, it will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, for 90 minutes, divided into six themed areas. Chris Wallace from FoxNews moderates, he asks the questions, the candidates each have two minutes to answer. Then they can react to each other. Showdown.

During an election campaign a few days ago, Trump, accompanied by the scornful cheers of his supporters, speculated that his opponent would probably be injected fit in order to survive the encounter.

America invented television duels, made them an art form and turned them into a spectacle. Its importance can hardly be overestimated. Haircut, posture, rhetoric or body language: Everything is planned, nothing is left to chance. Whether clothing, facial expressions, gestures or spontaneity: every detail of the opponent is analyzed and examined for weaknesses. Who can punch, land a punchline, make the other nervous?

Go to the speech duels lengthy negotiations ahead. Even now there was haggling for weeks. The standing desk must not be left during the 90 minutes. Notes may not be brought along, but made. The temperature in the room is fixed.

Trump and Biden must observe three basic rules. First: Appearance is more important than content. Most voters know what the candidates have to say. Their slogans have been heard often enough. The details of the party programs are of no interest. It is not clever exegeses that stick in the minds of the audience, but quick replicas, an apt metaphor. Style notes decide about victory and defeat. It’s about balance – aggressive, but also presidential, concrete, but not small, sensitive, but not pathetic.

The spin in the media is most important

Second: The media perception of the duels is more important than the public perception. Studies show that many viewers don’t know who was better in the evening. Surveys that are taken immediately afterwards often differ considerably from those that are taken one day later.

The explanation for this is simple: If the commentators of the preferred broadcaster or the editorials in their own daily newspaper come to the conclusion that candidate x has won, then many media users agree with this judgment, even though their original impression was different. That is why the followers are active in the social networks. The show is mercilessly commented on on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram while it is running. In the end, the spin decides – claiming victory is part of winning.

Third, it is not just the better that wins, but the one who was better than you expected. In this regard, Biden has a slight advantage because he is considered the weaker one. The Trump camp is likely to try in the coming days to change these expectations. If this does not succeed, Biden, to put it somewhat paradoxically, could suffice a stalemate to win. The voltage increases.