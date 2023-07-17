In the competitive market for Android smartphones, long-term support has become a crucial aspect when choosing a device.

While giants like Google and samsung offer updates for a certain period, there is a brand that stands out by guaranteeing 7 full years of updatesexceeding industry expectations and challenging established conventions.

FairphoneAlthough relatively unknown to most users, it has become synonymous with durability and a commitment to long-term support.

Not only does it offer security updates for seven years, but it is also committed to providing operating system updates for five years, ensuring that your devices are protected and up-to-date with the latest features and improvements.

This pioneering approach from Fairphone has captured the attention of those who value the sustainability and longevity of their devices.

The brand has shown that there are no insurmountable technical barriers to continue supporting a smartphone for several years, dismantling the excuse commonly used by other manufacturers in relation to hardware obsolescence.

By opting for a Fairphone, users can rest assured that their investment in technology won’t quickly become outdated.

In addition, Fairphone has strived to foster a repairability mindset, designing devices that can be easily disassembled and repaired, thereby reducing environmental impact and promoting a more conscious way of consuming technology.

As Fairphone continues to lead the way with its unwavering commitment to long-term upgrades, users have a solid, sustainable alternative in a saturated market for disposable devices.

It’s time to value durability and long-term support as fundamental aspects of choosing a smartphone, and Fairphone is there to make the difference.