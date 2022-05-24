they come Star Wars Celebration 2022 and the new series Obi-Wan Kenobi with many ads that could wake up “A new hope” in the fans, however, this is a good opportunity to remind you why it is not good to believe in the hype.

Video games, movies based on comics or the continuation of a film based on a million-dollar franchise will always arouse hype among the hungry fans eager to consume something that fills their lives.

That’s not bad at all. We are human beings and we let ourselves be carried away by emotions. That yes, we cannot walk like spock repressing what we feel and using logic all the time because we would end up coming out on the account of “it’s for suckers”.

The problem is that, for decades, a preview, poster or confirmation of – almost anything – causes the consumerist community of followers of – insert the fandom you like here – gets excited uncontrollably.

It happened to us with the last trilogy of starwars which turned out to be one of the biggest insults to the intelligence of the fans. Sure, they’ve kind of redeemed themselves with the series, however, not even the Namekian Dragon Balls could fix so many mistakes.

The appearance of Ian McDiarmid in Star Wars Celebration 2019 generated a lot of hype. | Image: Star Wars Celebration

On May 27 we will not only have the premiere of the series of Obi-Wan Kenobifour days are also coming to celebrate everything that has to do with starwars and an unstoppable hype train will come that we shouldn’t get on.

We also recommend: Rainbow Six Mobile – Enjoyable strategic multiplayer on the go

We’re not telling you not to get excited or to have low expectations. Waiting! As Master Yoda would say – you must be patient, being a young padawan –. The world doesn’t end because a microvideo didn’t convince you… Or it made you believe that tomorrow you’ll see the sunset like on Tatooine.

We have plenty of examples when the hype disappoints us: Cyberpunk 2077, batman v superman, The Rise of Skywalkerthe game of Marvel’s Avengers, etc. But there are also very good things that we did not expect anything from and that filled that hunger for consumption: Jedi Fallen Order or the Mandalorian They are very clear examples.

So, so you don’t end up like Dewey on his birthday, keep your expectations to yourself. Remember that entertainment will always be the most important of the least important things in this life, which, in itself, is not very hopeful to say.

Dewey expected nothing from his family and yet they failed him. | Image: Fox

Tell us what you expect from the next event dedicated to starwars on the comments. Also follow us on our social media or join our channel Discord.