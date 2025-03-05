It is not gluttony: science reveals why the dessert always enters even if you have eaten a lot

Just when it seems impossible to take another bite, there is: the dessert. A piece of cake, a flan or simply a piece of chocolate makes their way without resistance, as if the stomach had even more reserved site Only for sweet. It is not a simple gluttonybut of a brain mechanism orchestrated that activates the desire for sugar even when the body no longer needs food.

The sweet brain: the scientific reason behind the desire for sugar

Researchers of the Max Planck Institute for Research on Metabolism In Germany they have identified the neurons responsible for this phenomenon. In a study with mice, they observed that, although the animals were satiated, they continued interested in consuming sugar.

This It did not happen with other types of foodwhich led scientists to wonder what he did to sugar so special. The answer was in a group of neurons called Pro-opiomelanocortina (POMC)located in the hypothalamus.

These neurons fulfill a Double paper: On the one hand, they send the satiety sign When the organism has eaten enough, but, paradoxically, too They respond intensely when sugar appears. When activating, they release beta-endorphinssubstances that generate pleasure and reinforce the need to continue eating sweets. “Sugar is a rapid source of energy and has been historically scarce in nature,” he explained Henning Fenselaustudy leader.

To test this mechanism, scientists They blocked the release of beta-endorphins in the mice And the result was surprising: They stopped showing interest in sugar. This suggests that the feeling of have hole for dessert It is not a whim of the stomach, but a brain response to a specific stimulus.

Mice, humans and the inevitable dessert: the same brain mechanism

The most interesting thing is that this process is not limited to mice. A similar experiment was conducted with Human volunteerswho were given a sugar solution while their brains with magnetic resonance scanned. The results confirmed that same brain areas were activated by consuming sugarsuggesting that this impulse is deeply rooted in human biology.

The findings not only explain why there always seems to be room for dessert, but they can also have Implications in the control of sugar consumption. Fenselau and his team believe that, in the future, treatments that block this brain route could be developed to help reduce excessive sugar consumption.





However, there are still many questions to answer. “We want to understand what happens to this mechanism in people with obesity. Is this system disregulates and contributes to weight gain? Or does obesity affect it so that people need more sugar to activate the same pleasure response? ”The researcher said.

For now, the only clear thing is that the desire for something sweet after a meal is not only a matter of custom or craving, but a Natural brain reaction. The next time the time for dessert arrives and you feel an uncontrollable impulse to eat it, it will be enough to remember that it is not a matter of will, but of biology.