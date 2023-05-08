IT IS NOT ENOUGH TO WISH, it is absolutely necessary to do to achieve, this is the only way to materialize a dreamto turn a dream into reality.

We can desire something with all our strength, with all our being, but if we don’t decide Actthat desirewill never come true.

And that is a universal problem. Dream and waiting, it’s like a very common epidemic, the epidemic of others fulfilling that wish.

Our ancestors They verified that dreaming without acting is a hollow fantasy. They bet everything to give us freedomto improve the standard of living and that is the blood that runs through our veins.

the blood of the determinationof the desire to overcomingof the triumph about laziness and resignation, it is the one that has always run through our veins.

Let’s stop waiting, let’s stop dreaming that it will be others who will solve our lives; it’s time to Actof striveto get the caste, to fight to make our dreams come true.

Are achieversno matter how much we ignore it, and for this reason it is difficult to accept that “it seems that we enjoy seeing things backwards” and that we do not try to straighten them out, to put a stop to what is holding us back.

Stop anti-democratic tendencies, stop actions that promote division among compatriots, stop personal ambitions placed above national interests, stop corruption, lack of health and education, stop unemployment, stop poverty, Stop drugs and violence.

It is time to materialize our desires for a prosperous nation, fair, united, respectful, worthy, prepared.

It is time to open the door to inclusion, tolerance, determined youth, creativity, harmony, peace and respect.

It is time for our nation to welcome synergy, the fight for collective well-being.

For Dignified and united Mexico let us make a pact in favor of our offspring.

Thank you.

May 5th

The advantage of adding