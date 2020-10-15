Opener Shikhar Dhawan said that his Delhi Capitals teammates know that whenever the pace bowling duo of Kagiso Rabada and Enrich Nortje are handed the ball Will play the role well. Delhi registered a 13-run win over the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, thanks to superb bowling overs from Rabada, Nortje and Tushar Deshpande.

Dhawan (Shikhar Dhawan), who was playing the captaincy in place of the injured Shreyas Iyer, said in a post-match press conference, ‘Nartje and Rabada are excellent bowlers. Rabada’s answer is no and when they bowl together it is difficult to face them.

Dhawan said, “They took wickets in the beginning and after that when we hand them the ball in bathe overs or middle overs, we know that they will play their role well.” He said, ‘We are lucky that we have such a good attack. The spinners also played a good role. The way Ravichandran Ashwin is performing after recovering from injury is fantastic. Everyone is contributing and this is a sign of a good team.

Playing his first match, Tushar Deshpande was given the responsibility of the last over and he played it well. Earlier, he took the valuable wicket of Ben Stokes. Dhawan said, ‘Tushar Deshpande showed a great game even under pressure situations. We trusted him and he lived up to it. He took an important wicket of Stokes. Even in the last over, his strategy was clear.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahule said that his team has to face defeat due to lack of good partnerships.

Bahule said, ‘Partnerships are important. We needed to save wickets in the way we got from Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. We should not have lost so many wickets and especially the run out of Ryan Parag was not right.

Captain Steve Smith failed to reach double digits in five of the last six matches. Even against Delhi, he scored only one run, but Bahutule is confident of this Australian. He said, ‘Smith is a great captain and he started the tournament very well. I am confident that he will score big in the coming matches.