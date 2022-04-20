Sinaloa.- Although the figure is unknown, it is known that some people, especially Older adults have taken advantage of the intensive vaccination day in April to get the fourth dose against Covid-19 In Sinaloa.

And it is that they are not asking for the vaccination certificate they don’t ask them either what dose is itthey only ask for the voter ID to see the CURP, explained the Secretary of Health, Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda. If people said that it is the fourth dose, they would not apply it because it is not in the regulations.

The state official calls Sinaloans who lack vaccines to complete the scheme of three to go get vaccinated because the batch of 63,000 doses received this week expires on April 31 and they do not want to return vaccines to the federation. He asks that they take advantage and recalled that there are countries where there are no vaccines and people are dying.

Regarding house-to-house vaccination, he explained that it has gone very well, people open the door for them and even offer them water.

Cuén Ojeda, announced that in On the first day of activities of the intensive vaccination campaign that has been launched, a total of two thousand 64 doses were applied in the state.

“What we intend at this time is that those 63 thousand doses that came to us be consumed, where we started yesterday, there were 4 or 5 municipalities that did not manage to start yesterday and are going to do so today; yesterday we applied 2,064 doses and well, the idea is to intensify what vaccination is, right now there are 228 brigades throughout the state of Sinaloa knocking on the doors of houses to tell people to protect yourself, get immunized, because we still don’t know this disease in depth, anything can happen,” he explained.

Read more: IMSS Sinaloa calls to provide social security to domestic workers

In addition to house-to-house vaccination, fixed vaccination points are being placed in parallel in General Hospitals, Comprehensive Hospitals, Health Centers, shopping malls, educational institutions, as well as permanent coordination with the IMSS, ISSSTE, Delegation of Programs for the Welfare and of course the Armed Forces, the vaccine that is being applied is AstraZeneca.