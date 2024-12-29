The Sierra de Grazalema is without a doubt one of the most spectacular places in all of Spain, with the number of possibilities to enjoy activities in all its surroundings being truly infinite. a place of beautiful landscapeswith wild nature and beautiful towns where you can live unforgettable moments.

In the natural park there are countless trails and routes, which adapt to all people and all users, the only thing you have to do is look for information and choose the route that best suits our tastes and needs.

On this occasion we are going to travel to a largely unknown place that can radically surprise all visitors. It is known as Cueva de la Terriza, which is located in a natural area located between the towns of The Forest and Benamahoma. To get to the cave, it is best to start a hiking route that begins right where there is a fence that leads to a hang glider launching track that exists in the area.

The route that leads us to the cave, which runs through beautiful landscapes, has an approximate length of 6 kilometers, of which three are uphill and three are downhill. The final prize for this route will be the arrival at the aforementioned Terriza Cavewhere the most daring will be able to make an outstanding dive into the depths of the earth.









Claustrophobia

We must be careful so that access to this small cave does not go unnoticed, and at the point where this cavity can be accessed, we must be clear that it is a place not suitable for people who may suffer from claustrophobia. . A cave that is recommended enter with expert staffthat people who are not in shape should refrain from entering and if possible wear a helmet.

As we advance through this cavity, access becomes more complicated and we will find some places where there is installed a rope which aims to help people who want to get off.

In this cave, tools dating back to Prehistory have been found. It has two small initial rooms, while later access gradually becomes more complicated. Within the cave It is possible to find remains of small stalactites, stalagmites and even columns. This is the route proposed to get to know this place in the Sierra de Grazalema Hiking Seville.

Those responsible for the Tik Tok profile Lost Location They have also made a publication in which they tell how to get to this location and give some tips to enjoy a route which is without a doubt unique. They also recommend other routes throughout this region that will not disappoint the most demanding palates, such as the Molino del Susto Route or the Majaceite River Route.