Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/03/2024 – 15:21

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) sees interest rates likely at the peak of this tightening cycle, the Federal Reserve says in its monetary policy report that will be presented to Congress next week. According to the document, the FOMC does not believe it is appropriate to cut interest rates before having greater confidence in disinflation.

Reflecting the better balance between labor demand and supply, nominal wage gains slowed in 2023, but remain above a pace consistent with 2% inflation over the long term, given prevailing trends in productivity growth, the Fed said.

The American Central Bank noted that price increases for housing services began to moderate, reaching 6.1% in the 12 months ending in January, below a peak of more than 8%. This slowdown, the document highlights, is consistent with the smaller increases in market rents in leases signed by new tenants observed since the end of 2022.

For the Fed, the slowdown in the rental market therefore points to a continued slowdown in housing service prices over the next year.

Geopolitical risks

Geopolitical risks to the economy “remain salient” and are capable of increasing inflationary pressures or renewing stress on the United States financial system, pointed out the Federal Reserve (Fed), in an annual report on monetary policy, released recently. The American Central Bank mainly highlights Russia's war against Ukraine and the potential expansion of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East.

The report notes, for example, that disruptions to shipping across the Red Sea are increasing pressure on oil and pose an upside risk for energy prices this year.

Furthermore, the Federal Reserve highlights that transportation disruptions also affect the prices of other goods and could threaten the entire global process to restore a lower level of inflation if tensions rise.

According to the Fed, this is a fear shared by other foreign central banks, which have warned about the possibility of a slowdown or reversal of the fall in prices if geopolitical risks materialize or if the job market remains resilient.