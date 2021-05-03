The Barcelona did it with him grenade and not only was the leadership left, it is that it ruined media League. She despised him, she had her eyes set on him Athletic, but for that there were still many days. And the Seville copied his posture. He took the game against him Athletic as a routine exercise, thinking that victory was sealed without going out on the field. Error. This Athletic already took a bite out of Athletic and yesterday he ruined the Nervionense painting. We will no longer have an exciting weekend with the top four facing each other and gambling for the title, because the lions have taken their thorn out of the game. Pizjuán, where they had not won since a prodigious match with Bielsa ten years ago.

Marcelino, who did not celebrate the victory out of respect for his former team, should take note. The second or even third unit have allowed him to win in the field of the greatest after the greats. You can’t have the team made a bunch of foxes in April. Step with Bielsa, Valverde, Garitano and now with Garcia Toral. The physical and mental bill is enormous. Either the hand opens with 18 men or we will continue to fail when the titles are played or put in the window of The league the tickets for Europe. The team locked itself behind waiting for the stampede of the Williams. Sancet, yesterday with meters ahead and not as close to the area as the technician likes to put it, he measured film in the goal counterattack. There were zero expectations in Bilbao, but this team does not stop fooling logic.

