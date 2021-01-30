From 2010 to 2016, Christiana Figueres (64 years old, San José, Costa Rica) was the head of the fight against change in the United Nations. He began in office after the debacle of the Copenhagen summit, the darkest moment in climate negotiations, and left it after the approval of the Paris Agreement, the largest pact ever achieved to act against global warming. Now his book arrives in Spain The future to be decided (from the Debate publishing house), a kind of self-help manual so as not to falter in the face of the enormity of the climate challenge. Written together with Tom Rivett-Carnac, his former adviser and former Buddhist monk, this book full of positivism emphasizes that it is not only about leaving fossil fuels aside, but about looking at life in a very different way .

Question. Should we save the planet?

Answer. The planet is 4.5 billion years old and it will continue, albeit in a different way because we have changed it. But it is not about saving the planet, it is about safeguarding human presence and well-being.

P. In the book they assure that if nothing changes humans we are heading inexorably towards some kind of collapse.

R. Yes Yes. It definitely is. We still have the possibility of mitigating the harmful effect, but if we continue as we are, we will continue to exceed planetary limits that are extremely dangerous for us.

P. And still you defend that you have to be stubborn optimists?

R. Optimism is not a lack of responsibility or ignorance of the facts. It is a focus decision. We must dedicate all our efforts to avoid the worst ravages of climate change. We have almost all the technologies that we are going to need, we have the capital, we know what the policies are. It’s a matter of taking responsibility and being willing to make the changes. It is a very intentional optimism, we have to stubbornly carry on.

P. Can listening to very negative messages lead to inaction?

R. I worry that some messages of fatalism will lead us to such a great concern that we are paralyzed. I carry within me a great pain of what we have already destroyed, but I do not let that pain paralyze me. Rather, I use the force of that pain to move forward.

P. Despite the urgency, his recommendation is that first of all we stop and look within ourselves. Why?

R. So is. First we have to review what kind of human beings we are, what we want from life, what we want to do while we are here on the planet. There is a very strong relationship between our inner world and what we do in the outer world.

P. Do you normally do meditation?

R. I have two daily habits: running and meditating. By sheer coincidence, we both have a certain Buddhist meditation study in our past, Tom was even a Buddhist monk. I was never a nun, but I am a student. Not from a religious or dogmatic Buddhism, but from a practical Buddhism, which is an inner awakening, a constant questioning of who I am and what my values ​​are, what I want to do in this life.

P. Also meditated on world summits when you were executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change?

R. Also, and thanks to that we got ahead, if not I don’t know where I would have gotten the strength.

P. He says that for things to go well we must start by cutting our CO₂ emissions in half this decade, between now and 2030.

R. That is the goal determined not by us, but by science. And here the efforts have to be more joint. Governments have to make commitments within the framework of the Paris Agreement and at the end of this year, at COP26, in Glasgow, they have to register their new reduction targets. Companies are already well aware of the risks if they do not lower their emissions and every day there are more that are already in the process of decarbonization. The financial sector is also shifting investments to low-carbon assets. And finally, we, civil society, also have a great opportunity to contribute, quantifying what our carbon footprint is and making a plan to cut that footprint in half.

P. He proposes that each person prepare that individual plan to cut their emissions in half in nine years.

R. For the most part, this reduction in emissions involves gaining efficiency. If we are more efficient and more careful with resources, we can have the same standard of living, or better, and reduce emissions. It’s about realizing where those wastes of resources are.

P. What do you consider to be the main problem in reducing emissions?

P. Stop using fossil fuels is 70% of the problem, the other 30% is changing the way we use our soil, irresponsible agriculture and deforestation. We have to move towards regenerative agriculture and move from deforestation to reforestation.

P. He defends that we must stop being consumers to become citizens.

R. Of course, because that mentality has led a part of the population to irresponsible and unnecessary consumerism. All people have the right to comfort and well-being, but there are excesses that are not necessary.

P. And it also considers it essential in the climate crisis to advance gender equality. Is it true that the countries with the highest female representation in positions of power have a smaller climate footprint?

R. It has now been seen that countries with women at the forefront also handled covid better. Women can be leaders in these solutions.

P. In the negotiation of the Paris Agreement in 2015 there were a few women in key positions. Do you think this was decisive to get it done?

R. I think so. It wasn’t just because of the women, of course, but there was a decisive influence from them, who injected a spirit of collaboration and a view of the long-term consequences.

P. What do you think when you see science being questioned with the coronavirus pandemic?

R. In the pandemic it has been seen that it is not advisable to turn away from science. Those countries that have adopted policies and measures based on health science have fared much better than those that have not. The same thing happens in climate change. You can tell me: I don’t believe in gravity. Okay, I don’t care if you believe it or not, but that doesn’t change the scientific reality and gravity affects you.

P. Do you defend civil disobedience to get governments to act against climate change?

R. History tells us that no major economic, social, political change, as this has to be, has taken place without a certain peaceful civil disobedience in the streets. For the level of transformation that is needed, this kind of pressure from civil society is needed.

P. His father was the president of Costa Rica who abolished the Army in the country. Is it an example of how you can achieve changes that seem unthinkable?

R. Yes, I learned from my father that one has to abide by the principles and values ​​that one has adopted. And that you don’t have to give up. We must accept and realize the difficulties we face, not ignore them, but just because the slope is steep does not mean that we will not climb it

P. In the book they envision a future where air travel is much more expensive and where people save money to plan longer trips, which can last weeks or months instead of days.

R. Now with the covid we are already seeing those realities. We have realized that a large part of business trips can be replaced by zoom, that all those trips that we did before are unnecessary.

P. Do you also limit your air travel?

R. I have not moved from Costa Rica for a year and I am working to full [a tope]. This does not mean that I will not go on trips again, of course. But they will be much less and much more thoughtful.

P. Are the pandemic and climate change showing us that we must learn to enjoy life in a distant way?

R. So is. In a more responsible way.

