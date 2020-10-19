When a team only relies on results, defeats leave it naked and out in the open, without arguments. And that is precisely what happened to the Real Zaragoza in front of Malaga. The lucky star suddenly ran out, the one that had decided the triumphs against the Alcorcón in the offices and against the Albacete Two minutes from the end in an isolated action, and it was clear that he neither attacks nor defends, that he is neither solid behind nor has a punch up. In other words, it is not effective because it does not govern either of the two areas. Deck of cards He is still in time to consolidate his ideology, but professional football is moving at full speed and this is an especially difficult season for Zaragoza. So you have to hit the key as soon as possible and the priority, the fundamental thing, is to bring together the best footballers, well above their tactical distribution, which is still a tool to give balance to a team and better occupy the spaces . The Argentine coach already said it Alfio Basile, famous for his sentences: “I place the players well on the court. The problem is that afterwards they move ”.

Ruben Baraja considers his 4-4-2 inalienable, a system with which Zaragoza delighted with Leo Beenhakker on the bench in the 80s, with that most remembered middle line formed by Güerri, Sir, Beards Y Herrera, but it is the players who make the systems good and not the other way around, and in the current Zaragoza, where quality is not abundant, it seems an inexcusable luxury to trust everything to two extremes that make no difference and leave on the bench to Russet or Adrianwho speak a language similar to that of Eguaras, who is seen lost in this football without combination or intention. The return of James should improve things, to give more rhythm and back and forth to the core, and so that, incidentally, Narvaez, the highest level striker, can play a ball with an advantage, that is another.

And above all, we must move the debate away from aesthetics. The question is not whether Zaragoza plays ugly or beautiful, because that is a very particular perception, but whether the Baraja booklet is on the way to creating an effective Zaragoza that, at least, is away from dangerous positions. It is not necessary to make tremendous of this defeat against Malaga, but neither consider it an accident. In football, time, if not remedied, far from fixing things, makes them worse.