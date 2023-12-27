Maru and her son form a single-parent family that strictly complies with the profile that all NGOs establish to detect the risk of poverty and social exclusion. She has a stable job in which she does not earn a thousand euros and although she can afford to eat some meat and fish from time to time and turn on the heating only when it is very necessary, she needs help to make ends meet. month.

Having access to a home is essential for her, after many years living in rented rooms, the limitations that this entails when having a child are more than enough reasons to mark it as a priority objective. The rent alone means she has to pay €700 per month, which she manages to cover, being the one who now rents a room to someone else. But now they have a living room and a small terrace where the little one can do homework, play or watch television at times.

One in four children residing in Spain is at risk of poverty or social exclusion, but our society continues with the mentality of associating poverty and malnutrition with begging on the street. There is another poverty that is not talked about; the lack of opportunities and resources, and the impact it has on children and adolescents, both in the present and in their future.

The forecasts are not very encouraging and indicate that 80% of the children who live in childhood poverty today will continue to be poor when they become adults. In some ways, poverty is inherited. To overcome this devilish dynamic, Spain has proposed reducing the child poverty rate from the current 28% to 20% by 2030 to match the European average. Governments, companies and NGOs have launched programs to overcome this scourge. One of them is promoted by the ''la Caixa'' Foundation under the name CaixaProinfancia, which since 2007 has served more than 62,000 boys and girls annually with the help of more than 400 social entities, including Redes Cooperativa. The program tries to break the cycle of hereditary poverty in families with few resources through comprehensive support that ranges from food care, school reinforcement, medical and psychological assistance or leisure time for minors.

See also "Invincible love" chapter 53 FREE ONLINE: time, channel and where to SEE Angelique Boyer's novel Sources

High Commissioner against Child Poverty

Save the Children Spain

Children's Platform Spain

Unicef ​​Spain

European Anti Poverty Network