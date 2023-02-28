A Brazilian flag, in São Paulo, in 2020. NACHO TWELVE (Reuters)

When I read it, signed by the renowned journalist of the newspaper or globe Lauro Jardim, I thought it was a joke. And I even laughed. It was not. This is a new position that the Lula government has just created in the Ministry of the Secretariat of Social Communication.

The new position name has 26 words. Take the test to see if you can read it without having to stop for breath. Imagine that the holder of the new position, if she is a woman, someone asks her what her job is and she has to answer, before inflating her lungs: “Responsible for the Coordination of Policies for Freedom of Expression and Confrontation with Disinformation of the Department for the Promotion of Freedom of Expression of the Secretariat of Digital Policies of the Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic”.

Yes, all in capital letters and without a comma to breathe, and as the columnist comments: “That ugly vice of the bureaucracy has not started in this Government and there are no signs that it is going to end. It is embedded in the soul of public service”.

They say that Brazil is the country with the largest number of laws in the world. The last number I have seen (who can count them?) exceeds four million. In the Government of Dilma Rousseff, one of the new guidelines was to create National Macaroni Day, as if we were in Italy.

And speaking of Italy, when I was that country’s correspondent for EL PAÍS, suffocated by bureaucracy, a new ministry was created in charge of reforming the bureaucracy. By the way, the poor and shiny new ministry ended up being extinguished because it immediately turned out to be as bureaucratized or more so than the old ones. Better to eliminate it and confess that bureaucracy is a sin without forgiveness and without contrition of heart.

Going back to Brazil, the curious thing is that, despite all these aberrations and the 26-word charge created by the new government, Brazil is or would be at the same time one of the most creative in new technologies, as just confirmed in Rio de Janeiro Diego Dzodan, who held positions as a leader in large technology companies such as Facebook.

According to Dzodan, at the same time that Brazil suffers from the plague of bureaucracy that suffocates it, it is today a hub of innovation. And he gives the example that this country, until very recently, was the only one with Pix [Una forma de pago electrónico] and it remained so for a long time.

And it is known that in Silicon Valley in the United States, the brain of the new and revolutionary technologies that are changing the world, the conviction is unanimous that the Brazilian students of these crazy innovations are among those who excel in their talents. To the point that it was even said that the next Steve Jobs or Bill Gates could be Brazilian.

Apparently, it is impossible even for progressive governments to reduce the bureaucracy that suffocates the economy itself and drives the common citizen crazy. And we are facing a dead end. Politics in Brazil still invades everything: law, religion, laws even with a small letter, but it appears incapable of doing a thorough cleaning of its more than four million regulations that end up paralyzing the country.

Perhaps the popular saying that “a troubled river gains fishermen” is right. In Brazil, the fishermen for positions and privileges within politics are apparently interested in keeping the river of bureaucracy as choppy as possible. Yes, also for the left. Who said no?

Reread, if not breathing deeply, the name of the new position created. Or see how, in order to have a majority in Congress, the new government allows perks to be distributed without scruples or pangs of conscience. And that even among the most hostile leaders until yesterday to the Government, those who were and boasted of being fervent Bolsonaro supporters. That politics is like this everywhere? True, but it is also true that democracy has never been more threatened than today throughout the world.

