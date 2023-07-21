Junker considered the organizers of the tournament “amateur”, after his players went through their training on a cricket field in the coastal city of Tauranga.

In Group E of the World Cup, the women of the Netherlands will clash with Portugal at the opening of the two teams’ confrontations, on Sunday, noting that the group also includes the United States and Vietnam.

Juncker said in a press conference, Friday: “When we arrived here on Wednesday I wondered: What is this? I will not train on this field.”

The Netherlands coach added, “We have expressed concerns about this cricket ground. We were promised things and now we are very disappointed and angry. We are not satisfied.”

And Junker continued, “We want to play a good first match against Portugal. We want to have a great preparation and a good tournament, and we also consider ourselves a great team.”

He added, “This is not appropriate (for the World Cup). This is suitable for amateur players.”

Juncker also expressed his fears of injury to his players on the field, as “the site still has a solid cricket pitch in the middle.”

The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said it had received previous assurances that the steel would be removed by the time the national team reached the tournament.

However, Juncker said: “Yes, that floor is very hard. There is some grass on top of it and it looks nice, but it is very hard. If you try to slide the ball there you will be in big trouble. It is very dangerous given the potential injuries.”

The coach added, “This means that we cannot play 11 against 11 players. We have to train in only half of the field. This is amateur work in its greatest form. This is what I told the FIFA representative.”