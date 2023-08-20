It is “totally normal” for half of Spain to follow the crime of Daniel Sancho, who has confessed to the murder of Colombian Edwin Arrieta in Thailand. He says it through an interview made by email and phone call Vicente Garrido (Valencia, 65 years old), psychologist and professor of Criminology at the University of Valencia, author of True Crime. the fascination of evil (Ariel). He does not see morbidity in this follow-up, but rather “interest in understanding nature and humanity” and he does not believe that the victim and those close to her are underestimated when trying to understand what the murderer’s family feels.

Ask. Have the psychological effects on the relatives of the murderers been studied?

Answer. There is some research on this field, although it is not very abundant, for various reasons. The first is that many families do not want to collaborate; they close themselves in their own pain and do not want to relive the traumatic experience that accompanied the entire process that followed the discovery of the crime of their son, husband or brother. Another reason is that there are murderers whose families are part of a marginal world and do not want to collaborate with any project that could also expose them. And a third is that, unlike the relatives of the victims, there is less interest among researchers in dealing with the families of the murderers, since the media and the objectives in terms of academic projects pay almost no attention to them.

Q. What conclusions can be drawn from these investigations?

R. Most of what we know refers to those more socially integrated families, with children who have committed crimes and have no significant criminal records, who have been willing and willing to share their experiences. In general, we can say that the fundamental problem that these families have to face is the stigma of having a murderous son or husband (I use the masculine term because of its greater prevalence, but this must be applied to both sexes). The stigma is greater for parents because people tend to extend responsibility for the crime to the parents of the murderer, given the widespread opinion that a child is dependent on the upbringing they have provided in childhood and youth. Along with the stigma, and for this very reason, the parents themselves can feel terribly guilty, reviewing their shared history and wondering what they did wrong for their child to act in this way. A consequence of all of the above is social isolation and the development of mistrust and suspicion towards those who approach them (always fearing that they will be sentenced for having a murderous child), as well as psychological problems associated with anxiety and depression. Of course, there are great variations in this whole process, and while some families can normalize their lives, others can drag these vital dysfunctions much longer, and perhaps forever.

Vicente Garrido, psychologist and professor of Criminology at the University of Valencia.

Q. Is it known to what extent this upbringing influences?

R. If we are talking about people with criminal histories, then the families differ. In integrated families whose son kills only once, without a history, I understand that feeling of guilt, but what criminology tells us is that it is not justified, because it is something that you cannot predict. Families are not like master turners who shape 100% of the personality of their children. Of course they mark and are important, but human beings are free and make their decisions.

Q. With the crime of Daniel Sancho, the Spanish population is very aware of the murderer and his family. Are we downplaying the importance of the victim?

R. It is quite normal that in Spain we are much more interested in the murderer than in the victim, because he is the son and grandson of a revered actor, while we know nothing of the other gentleman. Of course he is a human being, but it could be anyone else. We are interested in this crime because in theory someone like that should not commit it. It’s a big surprise. Another issue would have been if since he was little this boy had given his father headaches and since he was 14 years old we would have read news that he was in juvenile court for stealing and beating up. That would have surprised us and affected us less. No one knew anything about his potential for violence or that he had complicated relationships. It’s as if one day you discover that the GEOs have entered the bakery below, run by a granny, for being a drug warehouse. You would stay dead. Well, that has happened to us: that the grandson of Curro Jiménez has dismembered a man, it amazes us. We are also interested in hearing from Edwin because we want to understand the crime, if he was extorting him or is it a story that has been made up [Sancho].

Q. How does a family accept news like this?

R. If we talk about well-integrated families [y no integradas en el mundo criminal] in which there was no forecast that the son could ever kill, the first question that arises is that of innocence: it must be a mistake, a terrible mistake has been made, etc. If there is no doubt about it, the next step is to find an explanation that gives them some sense to process that fact; This, basically, consists of finding some kind of excuse or justification: he had been drinking and didn’t know what he was doing? Was it someone else’s idea and her son just didn’t have the courage to stand up to it? Did her son overreact? The possibilities here are many, depending on the characteristics of the event and the participants. Finally, although a certain rationalization of the crime can be maintained, if it is fully proven that your son killed, there is no other remedy than to separate the crime from the person: your son made a serious mistake, but he “is not like that”, and therefore For this (in united families), although the pain of the victim’s family is understood, they remain willing to help as much as possible both before and after the trial.

Daniel Sancho, arrested by the Thai police. STRINGER (REUTERS)

Q. What consequences can it have for the murderer’s environment?

R. The affectation is profound, and affects both social relationships and the mental health of the closest relatives (parents, but also siblings and grandparents). That being said, there are many factors that can modulate those effects. For example, age: the older the murderer is, it is understood that parents are less responsible, since it is common sense to understand that an adult man has to make his own decisions in life. The type of crime also has a lot to do with it: killing someone in a bar fight is not the same as after having raped them, for example. And of course, the victim: the stigma of the family increases if the victim is particularly vulnerable and innocent (especially children and young people). The stigma will operate differently in a closed community than in a big city, because in the latter case the anonymity is undoubtedly greater, and changing neighborhoods can obviate looks of contempt and underground messages of condemnation. In a closed community the reaction will depend on how the family is accepted and the responsibility that people believe that the parents have in what the child has done.

Q. Do you think that any family can imagine or suspect something like this about their child?

R. If we are talking about well-integrated families, and if there is no previous mental illness that has highlighted aggressive acts or serious threats to kill someone (as can happen in non-stabilized paranoid schizophrenics), the truth is that it is not. And there are good reasons for this, since homicide in a country like Spain (I wouldn’t say the same if you live in the area of ​​a cartel in Mexico) is a very rare event. But, above all, the reason is that if you love a person you won’t be able to foresee in a million years that he is going to be a murderer; he just won’t contemplate it at all. This belief stems from two related, albeit false, ideas. The first is to believe that a child is deeply known; Of course, this is true many times, but it is not true in many others, which leads to the fact that the family does not really understand the essential elements that make up the life of the child. The second is to think that circumstances will never be so great or pressing that a person is “forced” in his mind to make that drastic decision. From the outside, the crime is seen as something monstrous and, above all, absurd, but the story is quite different for the murderer: whoever makes such a decision (except in cases of hardened criminals or psychopaths) looks for a “silver bullet” in the homicide. that he ends once and quickly with a situation that is distressing him and increasingly narrows his imagination; or that he gives him money or goods that he craves and has neither the time, nor the desire, nor the possibilities of obtaining it in another way… and quickly. That said, the personality of the murderer and his values ​​will play an essential role: there are people who can kill to steal a few euros, or to take revenge for an insult. What unites everyone is that what they want to achieve can be more at their will than the moral brakes that hinder killing.