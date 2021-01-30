Levante, which started badly in LaLiga but has been growing, left Valdebebas delighted with 3 points. He is emerging on the table, he is in the quarterfinals of the Cup, he lives a happy time. Unlike Madrid, beaten in the Super Cup, dropped in the Cup, distanced in LaLiga by Atlético to 7 points and 2 games. It begins to not be news that you lose. Yesterday the next cause was the expulsion of Militao in 8, for a play in which he was overtaken by a long pass; the not-so-close cause is the general weakness of the squad, aggravated by the absence of several of the team’s strongest players: Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez, Valverde, Sergio Ramos …

And that the thing had started well, with a long diagonal from Hazard towards the crescent followed by an intelligent pass to Benzema. It sounded like the Hazard of yesteryear. And after Militao’s expulsion, Madrid seemed to organize itself wisely: back, tight, giving the field and the ball to Levante to counterattack. From that came a pass from Kroos to Asensio, who had a great run and crossed the 1-0. Another that seemed already with the final discharge. But Madrid’s defensive fabric, which seemed firm to me, was broken by a pass from the right that Hazard neglected and a great shot from Commander Morales, forgotten by everyone on the other side.

That goal showed that Madrid is a house of cards. He fell. He tried to move and didn’t know. Hazard did not do more, Benzema did not have his day, Asensio was short. Aitor, Levantine goal, had a placid second half while Courtois suffered scares, saved a penalty and conceded the 1-2, the work of Roger, the man who missed the penalty. The one who committed it, by the way, was Vinicius, who entered through Hazard and ventilated the team by giving exits to the right, but did not finish anything. In the end Arribas and Mariano came out for Asensio and Benzema. It sounded like a hunch, a botch. And all against a background of fighting between alpha males, Florentino and Sergio Ramos, the national talk.