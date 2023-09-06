On Sunday night, as Ukrainians followed the news of the slow but persistent Ukrainian advance in the process of breaking through the lines of the Russian invader’s defenses in the Zaporiya area, President Volodimir Zelensky dismissed his Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov. .

He did so hours after the arrest by court order of his old friend, the businessman Ihor Kolomoiski, the oligarch who, at the beginning of 2018, launched Zelenski into politics, until then a successful film and television comedian. Kolomoiski was charged with fraud and money laundering.

Added to other processes, dismissals and arrests, the events of this weekend are part of the other war that, as if his dedication and leadership in the fight against the Russian invaders were not enough, Zelenski is waging inside his country : the fight against corruption, an evil that has plagued Ukraine since when it was part of the Soviet Union and, later, after its independence and the establishment of democracy 32 years ago.

In fact, Zelensky came to power as an outsider, a man foreign to politics and, consequently, free of the sins that littered the resumes of party bosses. That is why 13.5 million people voted for him, 73 percent of the voters in the second round in 2019.

“I think the Ministry needs a new approach and new ways of interacting with the Army as well as with civil society,” the president said in his speech on Sunday night, without giving details of the reasons for the replacement.

Hours earlier, in his Telegram account, Zelenski had recognized Reznikov’s work throughout “more than 550 days of war”, without mentioning the latest in a series of corruption scandals in the Ministry, the dark process of buying thousands of winter uniforms for soldiers, adding to revelations in previous weeks about juicy commissions on the purchase of ammunition, medical equipment and food.

To make the announcement, Zelenski took advantage of the end of a week of good news, after the confirmation of an important military success by his soldiers: the rupture, in the heart of the southern front of the war, of the so-called Surovikin line, a complex of multi-tiered trenches, minefields, bunkers, barbed wire, and an endless row of dragon’s teeth, specifically pyramidal structures, one meter high, designed to stop the advance of tanks and armored vehicles.

A gap in front



After the series of retreats of the Russian troops between the spring, the summer and the first weeks of the autumn of last year, and several occasional victories for the Ukraine from Kherson, in the extreme southwest of the front, to Bakhmut, in the east, the winter froze the floors and positions.



The winter truce of more than five months allowed the Russians to build the largest military defense chain since World War II. The Surovikin Line, named after the general who commanded the Russian troops during its construction, stretches for nearly 2,000 kilometers, from the banks of the Dnieper River in the south, near the Crimean peninsula, to the Russian border, in the this.

Surovikin fell out of favor after the mutiny of the Wagner group, led at the end of June by Evgeny Prigozhin, the controversial mercenary boss who died a few days ago when his plane crashed on a flight between Moscow and Saint Petersburg, in an episode that Western military intelligence attributed to an attack.

Surovikin’s ties to Wagner’s men led Putin to order his removal, but the line still bears his name.

Many call it the Fabergé line, in reference to the luxurious and extremely expensive eggs with which jeweler Carl Fabergé enchanted the Russian tsars 150 years ago. And it is that the construction of the line had a colossal cost.

The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Until now, the defensive complex had withstood all Ukrainian attacks. But, before the end of August, Ukrainian troops opened a significant gap, after a fierce battle that lasted several weeks and added thousands more dead and wounded to the terrible death toll on both sides: 30,000 among the Russians and 10,000 among the Ukrainians, since Zelensky gave the go-ahead for the start of the counteroffensive, at the end of May.

“The 46th Ukrainian brigade liberated the town of Robotyne and this weekend besieged the next town of Verbove, on the route to the city of Tokmak, 40 kilometers away,” war correspondent and military analyst Gustavo wrote this Saturday. Mountain range.

“This would give it the possibility of recovering a good part of the strategic province of Zaporiya – the expert explained – and continue advancing towards the city of Melitopol, strategic to compromise the supply routes of the Russian forces”.

Senior Ukrainian officials present in Paris last week gave details to diplomats from several Ukraine-allied countries about the extent of Kiev’s troops’ penetration of one of the strongest points of Russia’s defense lines. According to a diplomatic source witnessing these contacts, and who spoke to EL TIEMPO in the French capital: “Everything indicates that the Ukrainian units have managed to penetrate and break through the second line of defense, the most solid of all, in an area that allowed the liberation of the population of Robotyne, in the center of the Zaporiya region”.

If those troops are able to hold their positions, and if they can advance to the next much more fragile line of defense, the breach could open the gates for Ukrainian brigades not only to Tokmak, and from there to Melitopol, but to the shores of the Azov Sea.

With this, the great nightmare that keeps the Kremlin awake would come true: a break in its front line that would isolate its troops further west and leave the Crimean peninsula exposed, the same one that Putin seized from Ukraine in 2014, in a chapter prior to the invasion unleashed last year.

According to the expert Gustavo Sierra, the advance would lead to “the possibility of opening a gap between Russia and the occupied Crimea, and making the entire Russian southern front collapse.” It would be a strategic coup that would change the course of the war.

Rustem Umerov will be the new defense minister.

Against the clock



Although it is not clear if the coming days will confirm the Ukrainian advance, there are other events of war that worry Moscow. The first is the multiplication of Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory. From isolated episodes that occurred once or twice a month and without causing significant damage, kyiv has gone on to intense waves of attacks, such as the one that occurred at the beginning of last week.

For several hours throughout the night of August 29, drones struck half a dozen targets inside Russia: two in the north, not far from the Russia-Latvia border; three halfway between Ukraine and Moscow, and one more, to the south, near the city of Rostov-on-Don.

A major airport in the Pskov region to the north was badly damaged and four military transport planes were destroyed there. There were several explosions, flares that lit up the night and a gigantic column of smoke visible at dawn tens of kilometers away..

In another attack, in Bryansk, a few kilometers from the Ukrainian border, drones damaged a gigantic industrial complex of a powerful technology contractor for the Russian Defense Ministry, which produces transistors, semiconductors and other electronic parts.

They have also been exposed to drones, both flying and naval, the bridge linking Russia with Crimea, affected several times, and Russian ships in the Black Sea, attacked half a dozen times.

Western intelligence has hints of growing Russian recruitment problems. The enormous casualties since the start of the invasion, which British analysts put at more than 120,000, and which Kiev doubles to about 250,000, have challenged Putin’s recruiting power.

All of this can be aggravated by the clearing of the Wagner group, which in August comprised some 50,000 mercenaries and today has fewer than 25,000.

The need for new mercenary troops seems confirmed by a strange statement by the Cuban government in which, a few days ago, it denounced how, with deceit, young Cubans were recruited to go to work as workers in Russia, but ended up, against their will, on the front lines in Ukraine.

Although all this news seems good for kyiv, the truth is that Zelensky and his high command know that nothing is won and that in their race against time, which began in the spring when the counteroffensive began, time is running out..

John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council.

In recent weeks, various military sources from the Biden administration have questioned the Ukrainian military strategy in the US media and questioned whether the counteroffensive will achieve its objectives before the arrival of winter, when progress will once again be impossible.

On Friday, in dialogue with journalists, the White House security spokesman, John Kirby, assured that, although the Ukrainian troops had been slower in their advances than Kiev and the West initially believed, “we have noticed in the last 72 hours, notable progress (…) on that southern line”.

“They have achieved successes against the second line of the Russian defences,” he added. But it went no further. Zelensky knows, like his Western allies, that before the paralysis of the war in winter, Ukraine will have to have advanced much further and dealt a decisive strategic blow that, despite the good omens for the breach of the Russian lines, still it is far away

