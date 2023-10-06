Speaking to journalists this Friday, the governor said he will carry out a “relentless” fight against crime after the murders of doctors

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL-RJ), said this Friday (6.Oct.2023) that Rio de Janeiro is no longer dealing with the militia, but rather with the mafia.

His statement comes 1 day after the murder of 3 doctors in Barra da Tijuca, in the early hours of Thursday (Oct 5). A 4th doctor was shot and is in the hospital.

Castro drew attention to “the degree of impetuosity” of criminals. “Carrying out such a barbaric murder, in a public place, where it was known to be monitored by cameras […] It’s proof that we’re not just dealing with a faction, we’re honestly dealing with a mafia, a very dangerous criminal organization.”spoke to journalists.

According to Castro, although the crime occurred in his state, the issue of crime is not just a problem in Rio de Janeiro, but in Brazil.

He expressed solidarity with the families of the victims and said he would like to publicly recognize the work of the civil police, which, according to him, “in less than 12 hours I already knew the correct line of investigation” and was already in the process of identifying the criminals.

According to information from TV Globo Ascertained from sources within the police, the main hypothesis is that one of the victims, doctor Perseu Ribeiro Almeida, was mistaken for a militia member from the Jacarepaguá region.

Castro also said that the “bloodthirsty, violent, heavily armed criminals” have to be fought with “the harshness and strong hand of the State” and that your government will fight “relentless and tough” against criminal organizations.

“NWe will not go back even one millimeter towards these criminal organizations. We will expand the work to combat them and I hope to count on the support of all institutions”he said.

At his side during the speech was Ricardo Capelli, executive secretary of the Justice ministry. He went to Rio at the request of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to expand government support to the State.

He stated that the solution to this problem is the union of society, powers and government, which, according to him, must “give the hands”.

“The worst path that can exist at this moment is ideologization, the partisanization of a debate that is not for one or the other, of a challenge that is a challenge for the country”he stated.

Capelli also announced that, as determined by Minister Flávio Dino, the department will expand its intelligence action in Rio through the superintendence of Federal Police (Federal police).

After the secretary’s speech, Castro spoke again to the public, saying that this is a moment of “leave ideology aside”.

“I did not support President Lula, President Lula did not support me, but this is neither a political nor a partisan situation. It is a matter of public security in which we have to join hands, yes, leaving ideology aside”he said.

THE MURDER

The 3 orthopedic doctors shot dead in a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro, in the early hours of the 5th (October 5), were in the city to participate in an international orthopedics congress.

Marcos de Andrade Corsato, Perseu Ribeiro Almeida and Diego Ralf de Souza Bonfim were the victims. Bomfim was the deputy’s brother Sâmia Bomfim (Psol-SP).

Images from the kiosk’s security camera show that the criminals fired several shots after getting out of a car on Avenida Lúcio Costa, on Barra beach. One of them even went back to make sure everyone was hit.