When we talk about modernism, it quickly comes to mind Gaudí, maximum exponent of this style in Catalonia and whose buildings decorate the streets of Barcelona for pleasure and enjoy all those who are lucky enough to visit them. Although the most famous constructions of the province are the Sacred Family or great modernists such as Casa Batlló, there are other less known ones who are a real wonder.

The city It is not the only enclave in the province that has these impressive works of art made building. Distributed throughout the Barcelona territory there are endless modernist constructions that everyone should visit at least once in a lifetime. In fact, the one that for many people is the most beautiful of all, It is located in Terrassa And leave everyone who discovers it speechless.

This is the Freixa Masía, a beautiful building eclipsed by the fame of Gaudí’s modernism and that has nothing to envy to the works of the famous Spanish architect. This sinuous structure has a great story behind it and its location in a public park makes it the perfect destination for all those who want enjoy its beauty In a natural environment without equal.

Freixa Masía in Terrassa | Istock

Its origin dates back to the twentieth century when THE ARCHITECT LLUÍ MUNCUNILL I PARELADA He received Josep Freixa’s commission to rebuild an old textile factory in the city to make it a spectacular family residence. The work took place between 1905 and 1910 and has inspiration and influences from Gaudí and the modernist style with rounded profiles, parabolic arches and an impressive white color.

Years later, in 1959, the Terrassa City Council acquired the land to the heirs to make it the epicenter of this landscaped park known as the Parc Sant Jordi. It is possible to travel the interior of the building in a guided tour that takes place daily and that allows the traveler to discover the wonders of which for many is the most beautiful modernist building in the world.