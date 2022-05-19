Mexico.- This Thursday, the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) emphasized that the only way in which the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada will be consolidated (USMCA) is through proper implementation by the three countries that comprise it.

This summer will be the second anniversary of the entry into force of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada. In this context, among the three nations that make it up, a series of trade disputesespecially in the automotive sector.

During his participation in the “Fifth Meeting of Governors of the South-Southeast”, the president of the Business Coordinating Council, Francisco Cervantes Diazpointed out that despite the great regional and global challenges that have arisen in recent years, this 2022 is shaping up to be a good year through which it will be possible to grow in a sustained and joint way.

In this sense, the business leader said that there are important tasks to accomplish in order to make the Mexican Republic grow economically. One of them, he pointed out, is to strengthen and safeguard the institutional framework that regulates the economic relationship between Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Cervantes Díaz emphasized that Mexico can play a very important role in strengthening global value chainsas well as in the supply chains of Latin America.

“We must consolidate the T-MEC through its proper implementation to move towards a next stage in the regional integration process. The T-MEC takes on special relevance in the new international context. Mexico can play a very important role in strengthening global value chains and North American supply chains,” he stated.

On the other hand, the head of the CCE stressed that the nation has a trained and prepared workforce to cover the labor needs of the different companies that invest in the south-southeast region of the national territory.

“This generates economic activity, which translates into better jobs and less migration. From the CCE we will continue to strengthen our competitive and comparative advantages over other countries, with the aim of raising the quality of life of our people”, he indicated.