So that the mechanism direct democracy called referendum really useful in Mexico, your design must be accessible to the electoral body, but when you have requirements that make it impractical in fact, only translates into a theoretical and illusory instrument that does not motivate authentic citizen participation, given that the percentage required to start it is extremely high and, moreover, so that the referendum buy a binding character, that is to say, obligatory for the government, it is required at least the forty percent share of the electoral body that appears in the nominal list in a country like Mexico, which has a very low level of democratic development.

In theory, the referendum encourage democracy, However, in practice this is not the case, since a number equivalent to at least two percent of the citizens registered in the nominal list of voters to be able to convene, according to the provisions of subsection c), paragraph 1 of section VIII, of article 35 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, since in quantity, it would take care that the call be signed, as of today, by at least one million nine hundred and nineteen thousand three hundred and eighty-nine voters; amount that in practice is too high, especially that Mexico It is one of the countries with the lowest democratic level in Latin America, whose phenomenon or mental situation of the Mexican electoral body inhibits citizens from urging a referendum.

To this is added the loss of confidence of Mexican citizens towards public institutions; which translates into a lack of credibility towards the rulers, a phenomenon that has been increasing six-year period after six-year period, which has had a negative impact on governance processes and on the governance instruments themselves; and this has caused instability in many areas of national life. That is why there is a need for a new institutional design for the referendum, which allows greater interaction and contact with citizens in public affairs, especially in matters of national or regional significance.

In such a way that public policies are not carried out only by arrogant impulses or narcissistic condition, as has happened with the great works undertaken by the whim or occurrences of the President of the Republic Andrés Manuel López Obrador, such as: the Felipe Ángeles airport that seems more to an airplane power plant, the Dos Bocas refinery that has not refined a milliliter of crude oil, and the Mayan Train that is devastating enormous amounts of flora and fauna; which are extremely deficient, anachronistic and even useless works, due simply to a presidential whim that, we hope, ends as quickly as possible.

Fortunately, the term for which he was elected is already fading inexorably for López Obrador. Upon its conclusion, history and the people of Mexico will relentlessly judge him, as he has done with many other presidents.

Here it is worth remembering the famous popular adage that says: “there is no evil that lasts a hundred years, nor who can endure them,” even less would be if the requirements to promote a referendum by citizens were significantly reduced, to whom, by the way, AMLO has dedicated himself to systematically insulting them in all “mornings.” In 2024, the year of the election, it will be crucial to pass the bill to the collection, along with his entourage of collaborators. Although there are chameleonic rulers who change their minds depending on the color of the power in turn.

Finally, we would say that here is an issue for the Permanent Constituent Assembly to get to work to effectively facilitate the popular consultation, so that it is not only a direct democracy mechanism of a theoretical nature, but also a practical one.