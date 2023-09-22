Minister says it is necessary to identify individuals so that the Armed Forces can take “measures”
The Minister of Defense, José Múcio, stated this Friday (September 22, 2023) that it was necessary “fulanize” who are the soldiers who were mentioned by lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid in his statement to the Federal Police.
Múcio declared that it was necessary to identify the officers so that the Armed Forces could take “provisions”. He also said that many military “they didn’t want to give up power” in the government transition from Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to that of the current president.
Admiral Almir Garnier, commander of the Navy during the Bolsonaro government, would have been mentioned in Cid’s statement as a supporter of a possible coup d’état plan.
Múcio said he hopes that the CPI on January 8 and the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes will send the names of the soldiers mentioned by Cid to the Ministry of Defense.
In a statement, Cezar Bitencourt, Mauro Cid’s lawyer, reported that he has not yet had access to the statements. Here’s the complete from the defense note from Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp (PDF – 133 kB).
