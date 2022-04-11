President of the Council said that “ideological policies” did not accompany measures against the virus

the president of Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries) and public health doctor, Nésio Fernandes, said the topic of “end of the pandemic”, treated by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) needs to be “depolemicized”.

The doctor said that during the pandemic, the “ideological politics”did not follow effective measures against the virus. The statements were made in an interview with the newspaper. The globe.

“The end of the pandemic, from an administrative point of view, according to international health regulations, is a definition that must be adopted by the director-general of the WHO (Tedros Adhanom) who will say when the pandemic is over”said Fernandes.

For the new president of Conass, it is possible to stipulate the end of the state of emergency if the indicators of deaths, intubations, and cases continue to fall. Fernandes maintained the statement given to the Power 360, on Saturday (26.mar), to wait 60 days for new infections to stabilize, to end the state of emergency.

This new decision, according to the president of Conass, will bring difficulties for the acquisition of vaccines and medicines and for a series of faster measures to be taken by the States against the pandemic. If this is achieved, the agility of the response to an eventual new wave of the pandemic is compromised.

Watch the interview with Poder360 below (28min29s):

The exemption from the use of masks in some states is seen by the Council as a “lack of national cohesion” and lacks a “unified guideline”.

In addition to pacifying the use of masks, the president said that questioning the effectiveness of vaccines and the creation of conspiratorial theses by Bolsonaro caused a “extremely complex scenario for managing the pandemic”. The resumption of hospital procedures, post-covid, will face a difficulty with “fiscal ceilings and financing capacity”, said Fernandes.