Yeltsin said in 1994 that the Russian Federation should be the first to join NATO during expansion

Former Russian President Boris Yeltsin, at a meeting with his American counterpart Bill Clinton in 1994, said that if NATO expands, Russia should be accepted into the alliance first. The negotiations between the two leaders were declassified by the American side.

According to the document, at a dinner with Clinton in Novo-Ogarevo on January 14, 1994, Yeltsin said that Russia “was to be the first country to join NATO,” followed by “other countries from Central and Eastern Europe.”

Clinton appreciated the idea of ​​Russia joining NATO and predicted a century of peace in Europe

According to the primary source, Clinton responded very restrainedly to his colleague’s initiative: in particular, his speech voiced the idea of ​​Russia’s greatness, “but did not mention the idea of ​​​​creating the unification of countries proposed by Yeltsin or Russia’s membership in NATO.”

See also Nobel Peace Prize for the Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski and two human rights organizations from Russia and Ukraine It is necessary to create a kind of cartel, including the USA, Russia and European countries, which will help strengthen international security Boris Yeltsinfirst president of Russia

At the same time, Clinton gave a forecast for the development of relations between the United States and Russia. According to him, if Washington and Moscow maintain their planned friendly course, then a “unique opportunity” will open up for the whole world.

We could guarantee Europe a century of peace or more. Bill Clintonex-president of the USA

The US wanted to pay off Russia for NATO expansion in the 1990s

The Russian side, in turn, also previously declassified the transcript of the conversation between Yeltsin and Clinton during one of their meetings in the 1990s. The former US president offered Yeltsin large investments in Russia in exchange for Moscow's approval of NATO's expansion to the East.

Photo: Dmitry Donskoy / RIA Novosti

According to the documents, in response to Clinton's proposal, Yeltsin said that this measure was similar to a bribe in exchange for Russia allowing NATO to expand to the detriment of its own interests, and three months later – in May 1997 – he refused to sign a secret annex to the Russia-NATO Founding Act .

In turn, Clinton called Russia “one of the best options for investment” and proposed strengthening cooperation between Russian and American companies. “If Russia continues to develop its economy, then [Москва] He will also be able to be an excellent partner in other areas,” he said then.

NATO has expanded significantly since 1994

NATO expansion, which was the subject of negotiations between Clinton and Yeltsin in 1994, occurred five years later. In 1999, three countries joined the North Atlantic Alliance – Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic. Five years later, in 2004, seven countries joined the alliance, including the countries of the former USSR – Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. The block was also expanded in 2009, 2017, and 2020. After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, Sweden and Finland wanted to join NATO.

Photo: Doug Mills/AP

In 2000, current President Vladimir Putin assuredthat he does not object to Russia joining NATO. He noted that Moscow must be a full partner, whose interests in the alliance must be taken into account.

See also Tunisia: A judicial investigation is opened against deputies for conspiracy I cannot imagine my country being isolated from Europe. Vladimir Putinin March 2000

In 2022, Putin said that during the last visit to Russia by the 42nd US President Bill Clinton in 2000, he asked him how America would feel about admitting Russia to NATO. The reaction of the American side was restrained, the Russian President recalls.