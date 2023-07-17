Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle

07/17/2023 – 5:49 am

Author of a study presented to Brazilian and European politicians at an event parallel to the EU-Celac Summit, Maiara Folly defends the joint development of technologies and support for compliance with the anti-deforestation law. potential to unite Brazilians and Europeans beyond differences on other issues, such as the war in Ukraine – provided there is equality in relations.

This is what Maiara Folly, executive director of Plataforma Cipó, an institute that conducts research in the area of ​​climate, governance and international relations from the perspectives of the Global South, advocates.

Specialist in international relations and public policies from the University of Oxford, she is one of the authors of a study presented this Monday (07/17) in Brussels, Belgium, to Brazilian and European politicians, in an event parallel to the Summit of the Commonwealth of States Latin American and Caribbean countries (Celac) and the European Union (EU). The document contains suggestions for strengthening relations between Brazil and the European bloc, which after China is the country’s main trading partner.

Citing the Mercosur-EU agreement, Folly points to the joint development of technologies as a path towards a fairer partnership. “Brazil also needs to benefit from the production of value-added products. Not only selling the ores, but also producing – why not? – electric cars, turbines for wind energy generation, plates for solar energy generation.”

Regarding Brazil’s resistance to the European anti-deforestation law and the EU’s new requirements for the ratification of the agreement, Folly says that robust socio-environmental guarantees are important, but stresses that it is necessary to help – including financially – developing countries to comply with them and adopt rules “balanced” that apply “to all parties”.

“I think the path is to support the programs that Brazil already has – the Amazon Fund, for example. Brazil can and should use this opportunity to advance its own policies to combat deforestation.”

DW: What are the obstacles today to an ecological transition that is fair for both Brazil and the EU?

Maiara Folly: Although both the fight against climate change and the promotion of a just transition are in the interest of both parties, Brazil and the EU have different economic models, which are at very different degrees of development. The EU has already managed to develop itself technologically, and Brazil is still trying to reach a higher level of development. Relations were uneven in the past: while Brazil stood out in the export of raw materials, the EU stood out more in the export of value-added technological products. It is important to try to correct this imbalance.

As?

From the point of view of energy transition, the most concrete path is the joint development of this type of technology. An example: Brazil and several other countries in Latin America have a series of strategic minerals – used in the production of batteries, electric vehicles, etc. – while the EU has an interest in diversifying its trading partners to ensure access to these minerals. Brazil needs to establish a more egalitarian partnership, also benefiting from the production of products with added value. Not only selling the ores, but also producing – why not? – electric cars, turbines for wind energy generation, plates for solar energy generation. This is an imbalance that needs to be corrected for both sides to be able to promote a truly fair transition.

From the point of view of financial incentives, it will be important to discuss legislation to bar the entry into the European market of products associated with environmental crimes and human rights violations. Brazil has a certain competitiveness in the agricultural area and there is a fear, on the part of the Brazilian government, that the Europeans will exploit these rules to create trade barriers for Brazilian products. It is important that there be cooperation, positive incentives and financial contributions from the EU so that Brazilian producers, especially the small ones, can adapt to these requirements.

But isn’t it positive that this legislation exists precisely to pressure large producers – which anyway already account for the bulk of commodity exports – for more social and environmental responsibility?

This legislation plays a very important role because there are large Brazilian agribusiness companies that unfortunately still adopt very predatory practices with regard to their productivity. We have allegations of a series of Brazilian products associated with deforestation, invasion of public lands, violations of the rights of indigenous peoples.

Such legislation does not exist only in the EU. The United Kingdom has its own, the United States is having this discussion. This generates a series of criteria and requirements that not every small producer can understand and comply with. For this type of actor, it is very important that there is an incentive for them to comply with the requirements.

But it’s not as if these producers were left without a market. The Brazilian domestic market is huge, and there are other countries around the world that don’t care so much…

I think this reinforces the need for cooperation, because if Brazilian players find it too difficult to enter the European market, other countries have less robust requirements and may be interested in continuing to buy the Brazilian product even if it is associated with deforestation.

Now that this regulation exists, it is time to put Brazilians and Europeans together and think pragmatically about how to support compliance with these requirements. I think the path is to support the programs that Brazil already has – the Amazon Fund, for example. Brazil can and should use this opportunity to advance its own policies to combat deforestation.

What are your criticisms of the Mercosur-EU agreement?

The first is that the negotiation process for the agreement was not very transparent and participatory. Most of it was negotiated behind closed doors and the company only found out when it was practically finalized. There was a greater expectation that other actors in society, not just the government, would be heard.

Another aspect concerns the environmental issue. Free trade agreements, in general, are very weak when it comes to environmental guarantees. But this agreement arrives in a new context, of a very serious climate crisis, hence the need to strengthen these socio-environmental mechanisms and guarantees. On the other hand, it is very difficult to evaluate because the text is not public. What we do know is that the Brazilian government found it very disproportionate because it makes commitments that Brazil voluntarily assumed mandatory, under penalty of sanctions and closure of the European market. Based on what we know, which is public knowledge, we think that the text needs to be balanced, valid for all parties; it should not only look at deforestation, but at emissions in general; and that there are repercussions for both sides in the event of non-compliance with environmental obligations.

In the European case there is, on the one hand, a civil society and MEPs who want to ensure that these socio-environmental regulations are very strong. On the other hand, there are protectionist sectors in countries such as France and Austria concerned about opening their market to Brazilian agribusiness. There are these tensions. On the one hand, Brazilian agribusiness is pressing for less robust socio-environmental norms and for greater trade openness and, on the other, European sectors fear that they will not be able to compete with Brazilian agribusiness.

And what about the industry?

The agreement also reflects a structural problem in Mercosur, with greater space for the sale of primary products and opening up of the market for the importation of European technological products. Brazil wants to give preference to Brazilian companies in government purchases to encourage industrialization. European countries, by the way, had much of their industrialization financed with public money. Brazil would like to reserve the right to do the same and needs to be careful not to run the risk of the agreement having a negative impact on this attempt at reindustrialization.

The agreement has been under negotiation for decades and the text was finally concluded during the government of Jair Bolsonaro. Brazil tried to speed up the finalization of this agreement to have some foreign policy gain to show for it, but it made too many concessions. Then there were huge environmental setbacks, and then the EU understood that there would be no political environment to ratify this agreement under the conditions it was. That’s where the side letter came from [com exigências adicionais]as a reaction to environmental setbacks.

Wouldn’t it be counterintuitive for the current government to complain about these environmental requirements precisely when Lula sets himself up as Bolsonaro’s antithesis in this area and the ruralists’ agenda advances in Congress?

Yes and no. It’s hard to answer that question without having access to the side letter.

Brazil today has a competitive advantage in agriculture. If the side letter, in fact, creates sanctions if, for example, Brazil fails to achieve its goal of zeroing out deforestation – which we know is an extremely complex and difficult task –, the country is in a vulnerable position. It’s not that you shouldn’t have obligations, but the requirements need to be balanced and apply to all parties. What will be the consequences if the EU does not meet its emission reduction targets? I cannot know if this type of requirement is foreseen because we do not have access to the side letter.

Is the EU trying to impose higher environmental standards on Brazil than the ones it follows?

Not necessarily. In my view, the EU is trying to raise the socio-environmental standards of the bloc. But some regions are at different degrees of development. It is more difficult for countries in Latin America and Africa to invest and adapt these productive sectors. The EU has already reached a degree of development and historically is one of the actors that has polluted the most. It is important that this differentiated responsibility is recognized.

Having trade without deforestation and socio-environmental violations is very important. We need to have that goal. But it is important that developed countries support, including financially, other less developed countries in meeting these requirements.























