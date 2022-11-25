Speech is a reference to negotiations for the re-election of Arthur Lira to the presidency of the Chamber of Deputies

the senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP) said to be accurate “consolidate a base [aliada] that has loyalty to only one L, which is the L of Lula🇧🇷 The speech is a reference to negotiations for the re-election of Arthur Lira (PP-AL) to the presidency of the Chamber of Deputies. The statement went to the newspaper The state of Sao Pauloaccording to a report published on Friday (Nov.25, 2022).

Lira was one of the main allies of the current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in the last 2 years. However, the relationship between the deputy and the PT has been getting closer since the visit of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), to Brasilia, in early November.

There is an agreement under construction for Lira’s re-election. But the PT want to change the rapporteur’s amendments – the current president of the Chamber is the main operator of the system of distribution of funds.

In interview to Power360the general secretary of the PT, the deputy Paulo Teixeirasaid that the party can support Lira’s candidacy if Congressional procedures are renegotiated.

“For us, the question is not who the name is, if it can be it, but the procedures”he declared.

Teixeira gave an interview at the studio of Power360 on Thursday (Nov.24, 2022), in Brasília. Watch the full (29min06s):